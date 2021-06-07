Assimi Goita: Commander of the Malis army that seized power twice | News from Mali

The military commander who took power in the Sahel state for the second time this year has been inaugurated as interim president.

Malis military leader Colonel Assimi Goita, who orchestrated the second coup in nine months, has been sworn in as interim president despite international condemnation of Mays’ takeover.

Goita, who served as Malia’s vice president under interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, seized power late last month after accusing them of failing to consult him on a cabinet reshuffle that would have replaced defense ministers and security of two military officers.

The transitional government led by Ndaw and Ouane was installed after the first coup in August.

They were forced to resign after their arrest. Those since then have been released.

The transition vice president found himself compelled to act to preserve the transitional card and defend the republic, Goita said in a statement after the coup.

Goita, 37, a former special forces commander who has shunned attention since arriving on the political scene in Malis, remains an enigma.

Few have faith in his motivations or his ultimate goals.

Once an unknown relative, Goita exploded on the political scene on August 18, 2020, when a coup was launched against President-elect Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, after weeks of mass protests over perceived corruption and Keita’s failure to end it. Malis armed rebellion.

Cutting a tired military figure with a khaki shemagh scarf around his neck, Goita has been seen in public since then but has rarely spoken. We no longer have the right to make mistakes, Goita had said in a public speech after the August coup.

The son of a former director of Malis military police, Goita studied at the country’s main military school.

In 2002, he went to the Malis Desert in the north for training and then settled in the northern cities of Gao, Kidal, Timbuktu, Menaka and Tessal.

Goita also took no action during the 2012 Tuareg armed insurgency.

Mali has since tried to quell the brutal armed unrest, which has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

A colonel who asked for anonymity said Goita does not care how people see him.

He was a man of action, we saw him in the north, he said.

Nominal civil government

Threatened by international sanctions following the launch of the August coup, the Goitas military council gave power to the interim government headed by President Ndaw and Prime Minister Owane.

The nominal civilian government aimed to reform the constitution and hold elections within 18 months.

But Goita himself became interim vice-president, and the army retained considerable power.

Ornella Moderan, head of the Sahel program at the Institute for Security Studies, said the government was part of a much larger system set up to ensure control of former state apparatus juntas.

Goita, though largely out of the public eye, quickly became the point of contact for foreign governments under the Provisional Government. He would insist on Malis’s engagement in the fight against armed rebels and the return of civilian rule.

Leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union suspended membership in Malisse as former colonial power France suspended its cooperation with the military after the coup, putting diplomatic pressure on Goita.

The 37-year-old leader has vowed to hold presidential and legislative elections in February next year as announced after the August 2020 coup.

As Goita prepares to strengthen its position in Mali, constitutional expert Mamady Sissoko said his investments can hardly be considered legitimate.

We are faced with a show of strength and that (taking the oath of office) should not be, Sissoko said.