World Food Safety Day 2021: Is our food safe for consumption?





World Food Safety Day is celebrated on June 7 each year to raise awareness of the dangers posed by food such as disease and to help prevent, detect and manage harmless disease, essentially contributing to sustainable human development. through appropriate food safety measures. The theme of World Food Safety Day 2021 is safe food today for a healthy tomorrow. The World Health Organization aims to emphasize the fact that the production and consumption of safe food has immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet and the economy. In 2021, the WHO is particularly highlighting the risks associated with harmful eating practices, given the background of the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19), which is believed to have started to spread among humans two years ago from a ‘wet market’ ‘in Wuhan, China. History It was decided by the United Nations General Assembly on December 20, 2018, to mark June 7 as the day to celebrate the countless benefits of safe food. The World Health Organization works to include food safety on the public agenda and reduces the burden of foodborne illness globally. In 2020, the World Health Assembly adopted a resolution to strengthen global food security efforts to reduce the burden of food-borne diseases. The WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) jointly assisted in observing World Food Safety Day. Why is food safety important?

Food safety can be defined as the treatment, preparation and storage of food or beverages in a way that better reduces the risk of food consumers becoming ill from foodborne illness. Food safety measures are intended to prevent food contamination and food poisoning. The range of these food safety measures is from farm to fork, meaning from farms where food is produced to our dishes. Food safety and hygiene does not allow germs to multiply in foods and reach dangerous levels. Food Safety in India: How Healthy is Our Food?

The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is a legal body established under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the Government of India. FSSAI was established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which is a consolidating statute regarding food safety and regulation in India. FSSAI is responsible for protecting and promoting the health of the general public.

In 2009, FSSAI launched a Safe Food, Tasty Food pilot project to improve the safety and quality of the food served. Food security is a shared responsibility between governments, producers and consumers. Each and every individual has a role to play from farm to table to ensure that the food we consume is safe and healthy. Food safety is not just the job of the government or the FSSAI, it’s everyone’s job.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos