International
China steps towards de facto recognition of Myanmar junta – Diplomat
On Saturday, China’s ambassador to Myanmar held his first official meeting with Myanmar junta leader Sen. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, marking an important pond in Beijing recognizing the government that took control in February.
According to a characteristically mild and sunny Chinese Embassy declaration, Min Aung Hlaing told Ambassador Chen Hai that his government is committed to promoting national stability, economic growth and improving people’s lives, and protecting democracy and the rule of law. He said his government sees China as an important neighbor and is willing to maintain communications with China.
For his part, Chen stressed that the Chinese side has always valued and attached great importance to the traditional friendship with Myanmar and sincerely hopes for the early restoration of peace and stability in Myanmar. The envoy added that China supported the implementation of the five-point consensus formulated by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at its special meeting in April, and said Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in this regard.
So far, so the anode. Indeed, the most important thing about the meeting may have been the fact that the embassies reporting the proceedings marked the first time the Chinese government referred to the general as the leader of Myanmar.
While journalist Pei-Hua Yu observed yesterday, this marks the latest in a gradual evolution towards Chinese acceptance (perhaps resentment) of the new junta.
Shortly after the February 1 coup, Yu stressed, Chinese media referred to Min Aung Hlaing with his military title, Commander-in-Chief of Tatmadaw. That changed after ASEAN held its Special Leaders Meeting in Jakarta on April 24, when Chinese media and officials began referring to Min Aung Hlaing as chairman of the State Administration Council, the official name for the junta. According to Yu, this latest wording followed the visit of an ASEAN special delegation to Naypyidaw on Friday and Saturday.
This suggests that China has accepted, at least for now, that the junta will remain in power for the foreseeable future and that it must adapt to the new reality in order to protect and advance its core strategic interests in the country. . It also means Beijing is taking its diplomatic cues from ASEAN’s engagement with the military junta, or at least using ASEAN moves to justify its actions.
Accommodation in Chinas in the new reality in Myanmar is also reflected in the extension of a Beijing invitation to Junta Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin at the ASEAN-China Special Foreign Ministers Meeting in Chongqing this week.
As I have argued before, China had reason to be irritated by the seizure of power by the armies. In one fell swoop, Min Aung Hlaing and his friends wiped out years of diplomatic investment in State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and the ousted government of the National League for Democracy (NLD) and brought to power an institution with an ingrained suspicion in China and its goals. It also brought about a halt in years of gradual progress on precious infrastructure projects designed to connect China’s southwestern provinces with the Myanmar coast.
While China’s move would be widely seen as legitimizing the junta and being rightly punished as such, it was always likely to happen sooner or later as long as the junta remained in effective control of the state and its coercive power. Indeed, as a neighboring country with significant economic and strategic interests in Myanmar, and a proclaimed policy of non-interference, it is hard to imagine China remaining on the fence indefinitely.
At the same time, more open relations with the junta are unlikely to do much to burn the image of Chinas in Myanmar, where military opponents see its diplomatic prevarication as a serious breach of the will of the people and a form interference in the internal affairs of Myanmars. Trapped between facing a thorny junta and the widespread hatred of much of the country’s people, China faces a difficult future in Myanmar.
