



Fourteen years after Madeleine McCann disappeared, the case could be resolved within months, according to a German prosecutor leading the investigation to the suspect Christian Brueckner. Hans Christian Wolters said his team is "satisfied" with the progress of the investigation over the past year and said they had received "very interesting advice". Wolters confirmed that Brueckner would be questioned "at the end of the investigation. Once we have completed our investigation, we will inform the public of the outcome and then also further details". Police in Germany and the UK reportedly only met him as a suspect in 2017 before going public with the information in June 2020. Leading potential witnesses in Germany and Portugal have since been interviewed, including his ex-girlfriend his who claimed to have attacked him. Last year, it turned out that Brueckner's cell phone was reportedly "stuck" near the Madeleine resort disappeared from, but Wolters said the team did not find out who called Brueckner that night. Wolters, who believes Madeleine is dead, said authorities did not speak to her parents, floors AND Gerry, in connection with the matter. The couple still hopes their daughter is alive. The prosecutor explained that the team is building the case and "details with the suspect and his lawyer" later. Investigators reportedly hope they can charge the suspect by the end of the summer, Daily Star reported. "I can not tell you that he is not forensic, but there is new circumstantial evidence which all adds to the theory of work that he is the responsible man," Wolters said of the evidence. "We have always insisted that the man we have identified as the prime suspect is the man we believe committed the crime and we are not looking for anyone else," Wolters said, according to sun. "We have not found evidence suggesting that he is not guilty of this crime and we have found a lot of evidence suggesting that he is guilty, but I am forbidden to go into these details." Meanwhile, Brueckner's former friends have said they are worried he will never be charged. "Crazy crazy that the German cops were not even to see Chris in jail or interviewed him," one said. Former Chief Inspector of Scotland Yard Peter Kirkham said he believes the investigation "is drying up quickly". Brueckner is currently in jail in Germany serving a seven-year sentence for raping a pensioner in Praia da Luz and is being investigated for allegedly exposing him to children at a playground in the Algarve. mirror was the first to report that the issue could be resolved within a few months.

