The G-7 supports the requirement for companies to publicly report climate risks to their businesses





The Group of Seven Leaders has asked companies to report on how climate change is affecting their business, which could accelerate progress towards achieving global standards for the discovery of environmental, social and governance data that are important to investors. . Do not lose:G-7 agrees to support 15% global corporate minimum tax On Saturday, the finance ministers of the G-7, which consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, called for making it mandatory for companies to disclose climate-related financial risks. They also said companies should disclose under the Michael Bloomberg-backed Task Force framework on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure. The TCFD says companies should make public in their financial reports information on how climate change could hit their revenue, among other issues. While currently volunteering, the framework is increasingly being used by large corporations and supported by regulators around the world. We support the move towards mandatory climate-related financial disclosures, which are based on the Climate Financial Disclosure Task Force framework, the G-7 finance ministers said in a statement. The group highlighted the need for a basic global sustainability reporting standard to assist investors in their decision-making. The ministers said they support the efforts of the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation to develop reporting standards. The IFRS Foundation, a nonprofit accounting organization, has proposed the establishment of a sustainability standards board and is working to develop climate-related reporting standards using the TCFD. Nearly 60% of the 100 largest public companies in the world support the TCFD or report in accordance with its recommendations, according to the latest task force status report. The European Union has included TCFD recommendations in its guidelines to help companies meet block reporting requirements, and the UK said in November it plans to make disclosures mandatory by 2025

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos