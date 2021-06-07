TORONTO, June 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The fourth annual World News Day, a worldwide campaign for global news organizations to draw audience attention to the value of fact-based journalism, will take place on September 28, 2021.

This year, World News Day will highlight the critical importance of journalism in providing reliable information about the future of our planet and its people.

World News Day organizers, the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and the World Publishing Forum (WEF), hope to bring together more than 300 news organizations behind this particular theme to bring home the vital message that credible journalism matters whether humans will make informed decisions about the future of our planet.

David Walmsley, founder of World News Day and Editor-in-Chief of Globe and Mail IN Canada, said: “The challenges facing our planet need all our attention and through your participation we can improve journalism and build a greater sense of urgency and importance that helps us all.”

Warren Fernandez, President of the World Editors Forum (WEF) and Editor-in-Chief of Times of Strait IN Singapore“Journalists have been on the front lines covering the pandemic, helping communities and audiences stay informed and safe. Now we need to turn our attention to the next big challenge our world is facing in the climate crisis and show that “Journalism can make a difference in saving our planet. World News Day is an opportunity to go behind the scenes and show how communities are served when journalists do their job.”

Kathy English, President of the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and former public editor of Toronto Star, said: “No story matters more to the citizens of the world than the climate change crisis. World News Day 2021 focuses on this defining challenge of our times and the important role that journalists play in providing vital facts for the future of our planet and its peoples. “

Last September, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, involving journalists from more than 180 news organizations New York Times, BBC news, Washington Post, Times Financial, Axios, Globe and Mail, The Straits Times, AND Toronto Star gathered around World News Day to highlight the value of fact-based journalism in an era of misinformation. Dozens of countries were represented by participating organizations of World News Day with a global reach of 1.28 billion people. Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and Maria Ressa, the clashing co-founder and executive editor of Philippine news site Rappler, were among the newsmakers and reporters featured in last year’s day programming of the event.

World News Day 2021 is supported by Google News Initiative and Lippo Group.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of CJF.

How can your news organization be included in World News Day 2021:

What is the urgent climate problem in the US and Canada? Maldives? United Kingdom? South Africa?

World News Day is seeking your support and local leadership to help showcase the value of journalism, especially in telling the story of the climate emergency. By registering as a supporter and participant of the campaign, your editorial staff will join hundreds of other news organizations in an all-over-deck initiative to highlight these two important issues.

For more information and to ensure your newsroom is included in World News Day, please contact Alexander Jones, Global Project Coordinator, World News Day, at [email protected]. Together, let us show the world that #GazetariaMbetet!

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF)

Established in 1990, Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and scholarship program that includes an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporations Canada gather to celebrate extraordinary journalistic achievements and the value of professional journalism. Through Monthly J-Conversations, a series of public speakers, CJF facilitates dialogue between journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of media in Canadian society and its ongoing challenges in the digital age. The foundation also promotes education, training and research opportunities for journalism.

About the World Publishing Forum

World Publishing Forum is the leading global network for news editors within WAN-IFRA. It is built on a commitment to protect press freedom and promote editorial excellence. Wasshtë was established more than two decades ago and focuses on building the capacity of editorial offices through training, innovative practices, conferences and exchange of experiences.

About WAN-IFRA

WAN-IFR or is the World Association of News Publishers. Its mission is to protect the rights of journalists and publishers worldwide to operate independent media. WAN-IFRA provides its members with the expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and to play their essential role in society. With official representative status to the United Nations, UNESCO and the Council of Europe, it derives its authority from its global network of leading news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, and its legitimacy from the 80 members of its national association representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries.

