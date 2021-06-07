Mehul Choksi claims 8-10 men brutally attacked him in Antigua while he was meeting a ‘friend’









ANI |

Updated: 07 June 2021 16:33 .SHT

By Sushil Batra

St. Johns [Antigua], June 7 (ANI): In his latest complaint to Antigua Police Commissioner, fugitive diamond Mehul Choksi claimed he was attacked by eight to 10 men while on his way to meet a woman named Barbara Jabarica , by which he claimed to have ‘friendly terms’.

Choksi also claimed that Jabarica did not try to help him while he was being beaten and boarded a small boat. He said the way Jabarica behaved himself clearly showed that “she was an integral part of this whole scheme to kidnap him”.

In his complaint, Choksi said: “Over the past year, I have been friends with Barbara Jabarica. She once resided initially in front of my apartment complex in Jolly Harbor, but later moved to the Coco Bay Hotel. She was friends conditions with my staff and us

used to meet and interact regularly, often taking evening walks “.

“On May 23, she asked us to deviate from our normal meeting schedule in a public place directly and asked me to pick her up at her house, which is located on the street near Marina. At her request, I reached her house in 5-5: 15 pm where she invited me and

showed that she wanted to finish her summer, saying we would go out in a few minutes, “he added.

The fugitive businessman further said that during his conversation with Jabarica, about eight to 10 men with heavy muscles appeared from all entrances and beat him brutally. He claimed they used evidence on his face, hands and exposed skin causing extreme burning, bruising and pain while they also took his mobile phone, Rolex watch and wallet.

“They put me in a wheelchair and I was in an almost comatose state. I was not able to to resist when my hands, feet and body were tied to the wheelchair. A gag was placed

in my mouth, obstructing my airways, causing me to breathe in air. “They continued their attack and put a mask on my head so my eyesight was also dark,” he claimed in his complaint.

“From the small watercraft, I moved to a much larger boat where they removed my mask. I realized we could not go to St. John’s Police Station as there was no need to use a boat to get there. asked where they were taking me, they gave me very evasive answers and ordered me in a threatening way to be silent or face further consequences.They even threatened me on the tip of the finger, after which I remained silent as it would be “it is useless to fight against my captors,” he added.

He said there appeared to be two Indians and three people of Caribbean descent on board. Choksi said he was forced to speak to a man who identified himself as Narinder Singh and said he was the main agent in his case.

“I was told they brought me to this country to give an interview to a high-ranking ‘Indian politician’. He also told me that my citizenship would be ‘fixed’ in Dominica and that I would soon be repatriated to India.” ai pohoi.

Choksi, accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank of 13,500 crore, received temporary relief from immediate repatriation to India by the Dominican court, which postponed the issue of his detention Thursday. Since the date of the next hearing will be determined and the court proceedings are likely to take time.

Earlier, he revealed the names of his suspected kidnappers to Antigua police. Antigua police have launched an investigation into his possible abduction.

Choksi had disappeared from Antigua on May 23 after going out to dinner and was soon caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by police in Dominica after he allegedly fled Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to avoid extradition to India.

To save Choks from deportation, a team of four lawyers was hired from London. Choksi’s cousin is camping in Dominica and is said to have terminated the deal with the opposition to rescue Mehul, according to local reports. (ANI)







