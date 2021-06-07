Harris takes her first steps on the world stage, focusing on migration policy

GUATEMALA CITY VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris will meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday on her first foreign trip since taking office, her high-profile action that has still led the administration’s efforts to address the root causes. of migration.

The visit will offer Harris, who has little foreign policy experience, her clearest opportunity to establish herself on the world stage and the most public proof of her ability to navigate a thorny issue that has disturbed the administrations of both parties for decades.

The trip is also an opportunity for Harris to rebuild her first major political assignment following a shaky spread that sent aides for weeks to clarify the scope of her role, leaving a question mark during the first days of the vice president. saj.

Her first overseas trip to the issue encountered her own set of departure difficulties as technical issues forced her flight to return to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, so she could change planes on Sunday.

Harris will be in the region in just 48 hours. Following their meeting, Harris and Giammattei are expected to hold a press conference before Harris meets with Guatemalan entrepreneurs and community and civil society leaders. She will fly to Mexico City to meet with President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador on Tuesday and attend roundtable discussions with entrepreneurs and labor leaders.

White House officials looked at lower expectations, stressing that such a complex issue would not be resolved on a single trip. Mazin Alfaqih, Harris’ special adviser for the North American North Triangle region, admitted in a phone call to reporters that “the US government and foreign aid cannot address this problem.”

“There must be political will on the part of the government, but we are also looking to partner with multilateral organizations, the private sector and other units to build a truly comprehensive approach,” Alfaqih said.

The Northern Triangle of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador has long suffered from violence and poverty stemming from US Intervention in Central America during the Cold War. Recently, the region has been severely affected by climate change and natural disasters. Many of the challenges were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, especially as vaccines remain scarce in the area.

The Biden administration has made a number of commitments to the northern triangle, including pledging to distribute thousands of doses of coronavirus vaccines, $ 4 billion in development aid and $ 310 million in humanitarian aid, and has secured commitments from a dozen companies and organizations to invest. in the region to increase economic development.

But experts in the region have stressed that financial assistance is not enough to significantly address the causes of migration, and that the focus on government corruption, which affects human rights to sustainable employment and economic conditions, should play a greater role. prominent.

“The United States, Democratic and Republican presidents, have generally seen Central America as a series of problems and crises,” said Eric Olson, policy director for the Seattle International Foundation, which works to promote good governance in Central America. People throw money at it, say they will do something, but people eventually give up after the “crisis” is over.

“We need someone to say, ‘This is the direction, this is the framework, this is what we want to do, and we are committed to that long-term,'” Olson said.

Harris has said she believes “injustice is a major cause of migration”, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns about corruption and the health of democracy during a trip to the region this month.

Harris has also raised the issue in virtual meetings with Giammattei and Lpez Obrador, but personal conversations will require another set of diplomatic skills, experts said, especially given Giammattei’s reputation for being easily offended.

“It must convey concerns about corruption, lack of transparency, poor governance and at the same time reach out to the people of Guatemala and the government of Guatemala,” said Andrew Selee, president of the Institute for Migration Policy.

“But she also can not enter and reprimand or patronize the Guatemalan government. You can not fly to someone else’s country and deny them,” he said.

Guatemala has been criticized for preventing an international anti-corruption commission from operating in the country in 2019, and it has been under the most recent scrutiny for bullying those affiliated with the commission. Lpez Obrador has been criticized for his frequent attacks on media and government observers, and he has been accused of consolidation of power in Mexico.

Harris is not yet significantly engaged with Honduras and El Salvador, the other two countries of the Northern Triangle. The leaders of both countries have been embroiled in widespread corruption scandals.

Steve McFarland, who was the US ambassador to Guatemala from 2008 to 2011, said the fight against corruption in the region improved during the Obama administration, but worsened after President Donald Trump took office.

“Americans, unfortunately, as we begin to make progress, we take our eyes off the ball,” McFarland said. “We want to close it and go out and do something else. All of these places require long-term effort and long-term attention at a high-level office in Washington.”