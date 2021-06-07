Explained: What is the sea urchin eruption in Turkey and what effect can it have on the marine ecosystem?

In Turkey there have been growing environmental concerns about the accumulation of sea urchin, a soft layer of gray or green sludge in the seas of countries, which could cause significant damage to the marine ecosystem.

The Turkeys Sea of ​​the Marmara, which connects the Black Sea with the Aegean Sea, has witnessed the largest sea urchin eruption. Sludge has also been observed in neighboring Black and Aegean seas.

As the soft layer spreads across the country’s seas, there are urgent calls now to address the crisis.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said significant steps will be taken to resolve the issue and protect the country’s seas.

But what is the sea urchin and how did it cause the current crisis? We explain.

What is causing sea congestion in the seas of Turkey?

Sea snot is marine mucosa that forms when algae are overloaded with nutrients as a result of water pollution combined with the effects of climate change. Nutrient overload occurs when algae celebrate in warm weather caused by global warming. Water pollution adds to the problem.

Environmental experts have said that excessive phytoplankton production caused by climate change and the uncontrolled dumping of household and industrial waste into the seas has led to the current crisis.

The thick smooth layer of organic matter, which looks like a thick, brown, foamy substance, has spread through the sea south of Istanbul and also covered ports and coasts.

Erdogan has said that dumping sewage into the sea along with rising temperatures is causing the crisis. He blamed the blast on the discharge of untreated water from cities like Istanbul, which is home to 16 million people, to the seas.

A sea urchin eruption was first recorded in the country in 2007. At the time, it was also spotted in the Aegean Sea near Greece. But the current eruption in the Marmara Sea is by far the largest in the history of the countries.

How badly can the crisis affect the marine ecosystem?

The rising mucosa, which floats high on the sea surface like a brown phlegm, is posing a serious threat to the country’s marine ecosystem. Divers have said this has caused massive deaths among the fish population and also killed other aquatic organisms such as corals and sponges.

Mukilajhi is now covering the sea surface and has also spread to 80-100 meters below the surface. If left unresolved, it can eventually collapse and cover the seabed, causing major damage to the marine ecosystem.

Over a period of time, it can end up poisoning all aquatic life, including fish, crabs, oysters, mussels and starfish.

In addition to aquatic life, the eruption of the sea urchin has also affected the livelihoods of fishermen. They have said that sludge is collecting in their nets, making them so heavy that they break or get lost. Moreover, the mucous coating of the strings makes the nets visible to the fish and keeps them away.

Some fishermen have also pointed out that the problem has already existed for a long time and aquatic life was being poisoned by waste dumping and global warming. Over the years, their catch has decreased significantly and there have been fewer fish in the sea. This has exacerbated the economic crisis for fishermen.

Some experts have also warned that the sea urchin could cause an outbreak of water-borne diseases in cities like Istanbul.

Ecologists said the brown mucus floating in Turkey’s seas is a sign of how the marine ecosystem could be damaged and the effect it could have on the environment as a whole if no serious steps are taken to tackle the twin pollution crisis and global warming.

What steps are being taken by Turkey to resolve the crisis?

President Erdogan has said that steps will be taken to save our seas from this mucosal disaster, leading to the Marmara Sea. My fear is, if this expands into the Black Sea … the troubles will be great. We must take this step without delay, he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an environmental event in Istanbul on June 5th. (AP photo)

Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum said the entire Marmara Sea will be turned into a protected area. Furthermore, steps are being taken to reduce pollution and improve wastewater treatment by coastal cities and ships.

Hopefully, together we will protect our Marmara within the framework of a disaster management plan. We will take all the necessary steps within three years and implement projects that will save not only the present but also the future together, Kurum was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

He also said Turkey’s biggest maritime clean-up operation is starting on Tuesday, and called on locals, artists and NGOs to join hands to extend aid. He further said that Turkey plans to reduce sea nitrogen levels by 40%, which would help address the crisis.

However, not everyone is convinced, especially after the ruling Erdogan coalition rejected a proposal by the main opposition CHP party to set up a parliamentary committee to investigate the flute crisis at sea.

Ali Oztunc, a CHP lawmaker, has called on the Erdogan government to approve the Paris Agreement on climate change, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and reduce global temperatures.

The Marmara Sea is an inland sea, but, unfortunately, it is becoming an inland desert due to wrong environmental policies, he told AFP, adding that the government should impose strong penalties on dumping facilities. of waste that does not follow the rules.

Mustafa Sari, dean of the Maritime Faculty of Bandrma Onyedi Eyll Universities, told Al Jazeera that he had warned of the crisis more than a year ago, but nothing was done. He noted that untreated waste and agricultural runoff have been dumped straight into the sea for decades. For 40 years, a mistake has been made. There is no specific cause for this, but many problems. Everyone is to blame. This is a final warning that we need to do something about it, he said.

There have also been growing concerns about President Erdogan’s $ 15 billion Istanbul canal mega-project, which aims to dig a nearly 17km canal between the Black Sea and the Marmara. Ecologists have argued that the move could seriously damage an already diseased marine ecosystem.

Professor Bayram Ozturk of Turkish Marine Research told the BBC that without new investments to treat and purify the polluted water flowing out of Istanbul, there would be no long-term solution to the crisis.