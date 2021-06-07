COVID-19 Growing Variants in the US





As the United States emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, no one really wants to hear (and few media outlets report) that the rapid emergence of COVID-19 immune escape variants poses a clear and current risk of a relapse. Over the three weeks, the percentage of genomic testing that consisted of the Indian Dual Mutation Variant, or Delta Variant, increased from 1% to 7% in the US. Explosion.info, a website operated by Scripps Research and funded by the NIC, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Health Data Center. (Data obtained from the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Influenza Surveillance and Response Initiative (GISRS).) The site contains the most up-to-date information and has country-specific data. The site also reports that as of May 27, the Brazilian variant or Gamma currently includes 14% of genomic sequence samples in the US

There has been little media coverage of these new variants in the US in the UK, despite having less than twenty deaths from COVID-19 per day, consideration has been given to delaying the full reopening. In regions where the Delta Variant is spreading, advice has been made to continue meeting outside if possible, minimize travel, work from home, respect social distance, and have the entire population in the affected region tested. twice a week. The strategy of frequent testing and blankets of the entire population is in stark contrast to the non-traditional approach that the US has taken in relation to these variants. The best protection against immune escape variants is to be fully vaccinated. Requires 2 doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to provide protection. Remember, vaccines were based on the wild type of virus and not on immune escape variants, so the plan is to boost antibodies and the immune response to a very high level. Immunity from a previous infection may not provide protection against re-infection with an immune escape variant. In the city of Manaus, Brazil, a second wave from the Gamma Variant crushed the city after it felt it had achieved herd immunity. Studying blood donations, researchers have recently reported that 1 in 6 people in Manaus infected with the Gamma variant were previously infected with the wild or original virus. Thus, even if you have already had COVID-19, you still need to be vaccinated. There is ongoing research to determine if a single dose of vaccine may suffice, but until this is known for sure, it is recommended that a complete vaccination protocol be followed. It has been shown that two doses of an mRNA vaccine will quickly trigger a much stronger and broader Ab response than SARS-CoV-2 infection. And initial reports have revealed that two doses of the mRNA vaccine provide protection against both Southern African (Beta) and Delta variants. Finally, we are flying blind to the US when it comes to variants. Samples which U.S. sequences are often from high-risk patients and not necessarily samples from the community, to follow the spread. Over the past 60 days, Outbreak.info reported 5800 viral sequences from approximately 3 million COVID-19 infections in the US This represents only 0.2% of all cases. We must sample at least 5% of all COVID-19 cases to adequately track the spread and emergence of variants. We also do not have to measure the success of public health in survival. Many patients with COVID-19 are developing long carrier syndrome. This has even been reported to occur in 10% to 30% of patients with mild to moderate illness. And although our current mRNA vaccines can prevent most severe cases of COVID-19 and deaths caused by immune escape variants, it is unknown whether they will prevent the development of long-term COVID in those with mild to severe infections. moderate. As long as immune-boosting variants are on the rise in the US and less than half of our population is fully vaccinated, the best advice is to pursue public health strategies. Similar to the UK, this may be regional advice, but unfortunately, we are not listing almost enough infections to accurately track the spread of these variants. And most of all, everyone needs to be vaccinated. This is the best way to stop the spread of the virus and help mitigate the possibility of a vaccine that really avoids mutation.

