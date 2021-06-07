



BERLIN David Dushman, who as a soldier for the Soviet Union drove his tank through the electric fence surrounding the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz on January 27, 1945 and is believed to have been the last surviving liberator of the camp, died in Munich on Saturday. He was 98 years old. The death of Mr Dushmans was confirmed at a statement on Sunday by the Jewish Jewish community organization. No cause of death was given. “Every witness to history leaves us with a loss, but the split with David Dushman is particularly painful,” said Charlotte Knobloch, the organization’s president. Mr Dushman was a 21-year-old Red Army soldier when he boarded the T-34 on a high barbed wire fence around the Nazi-occupied Auschwitz death camp in Poland.

Approaching the camp, he remembered that he was looking at the sight hole of his tank and, even after years of bloody fighting, being shocked by what he saw. There were skeletons everywhere. They were hampered by barracks, sat down and lay among the dead, he told the German newspaper Sddeutsche Zeitung in 2015. It was horrible. We threw away all our canned food and proceeded quickly, to pursue the fascists. By the time Mr Dushman arrived in Auschwitz, he had already survived two of the bloodiest battles on the eastern front, at Stalingrad and Kursk. By the end of the wars he had been wounded three times. He said he was one of only 69 men out of 12,000 in his surviving division. However, it was only after the war that he began to realize what he had seen in the death camp. To be honest, we knew nothing about Auschwitz, he recalls. More than 1.1 million men, women and children were killed in the camp, which was set up in 1940 on the outskirts of Oswiecim, a Polish town that was annexed by the Nazis. More than 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

A Russian Jew, Mr. Dushman and his family were familiar with state-sanctioned anti-Semitism and discrimination against Jews in the Soviet Union. Mr. Dushmans’s birth certificate said he was born in Minsk on 1 April 1923, but he claimed that his real birthplace was the port city of Danzig, now Gdansk in Poland. He said his mother, Bonislava, changed location for political reasons. His father, Alexander, a physician in the Soviet army and hero of the Revolution, fell in favor of Joseph Stalin, the Soviet leader, and was deported in 1938 to a gulag in Siberia. He died there in 1949.

After the war, Mr. Dushman studied medicine in Moscow, out of love for his mother, a pediatrician who wanted her son to continue the family tradition of the doctor. But his passion was fencing, and after graduation, Mr. Dushman devoted himself to the sport. She became a top-ranking fencer in the Soviet Union in 1951 and went on to become a coach in the elite Spartak Moscow sports club from 1952 to 1988. He was also the coach of the Soviet women’s national fencing team. At age 90, Mr Dushman would take the metro to a Munich sports club three times a week to surround himself. He had been married to his wife Our Lady for 60 years, and since the couple never had children, he said he came to consider the young people he treated as a family.

The lady died in 2011 at their home in Munich, where they had emigrated in 1996. No information on the survivors was immediately available. At the 1972 Munich Olympics, his team won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals. But the victories were overshadowed by the attack on the Israeli team, which had been placed opposite the Soviets in the Olympic Village. We heard helicopter gunfire and buzzing over us, he recalls later. We and all the other athletes got angry. A decade later, during the World Fencing Championships, a German fisherman’s foil broke, fatally hitting his Soviet opponent in the eye. When the German athlete, Matthias Behr, burst into tears of horror, it was Mr. Dushman who rushed to his side with words of consolation. It is not your fault, he told Mr. Behr. An accident like this was planned by God. When Thomas Bach, now president of the International Olympic Committee, was himself a fencer for West Germany in the 1970s, he recalled that Mr Dushman was friendly with him and offered him indications, which he recalled in a statement as a gesture of deep human that I will never forget. In 2015 Mr Bach invited the former coach to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, where Mr Dushman called on the committee to promote the sport as a path to peace. My dream and greatest hope for future generations is to live in a world where there is no war, Mr. Dushman said during his visit. I urge Thomas Bach and the IOC to do all they can to use sport as a way to spread peace and reconciliation throughout the world. War is something that should never happen again.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos