MSF urges EU, UK not to block negotiations





With the European Union coming up with an alternative plan to increase the supply of Covid-19 vaccines, humanitarian voices have denounced what they called the delay tactics by these nations to block an important proposal to relinquish intellectual property in the products. related to Covid-19, including vaccines. WTO negotiations The EU, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway should block the ongoing World Trade Organization (WTO) negotiations on a proposal to facilitate equal access to Covid-19 medicines, diagnostics and vaccines, said Medecins Sans Frontieres ( MSF – Doctors with Borders)), before the WTO meeting over the next two days. The proposal for a temporary IP abolition was discussed by India and South Africa and had received support from 100 countries, the most recent and high-profile supporter being the US, though limited to vaccines. Late last week, however, the EU unveiled an anti-WTO plan to increase the global supply of Covid-19 vaccines through initiatives, including reduced export restrictions and increased cooperation with manufacturers in developing countries. MSF stressed that EU plans are delaying negotiations at a time when the pandemic has claimed more than 3.5 million lives across the globe. The EU proposal also noted existing provisions such as mandatory licensing that allow countries to hire local producers to make a product in the face of a public health emergency by paying royalties to the innovator. But MSF said that while it was up to the Cls to benefit countries from the effect of lowering the price of competition among generic producers, this route was not effective during pandemic conditions due to legal barriers, pressure from pharmaceutical corporations and bureaucracy. MSF noted that a waiver of IP would give countries a backbone to address IP barriers and increase collaboration in the research and development, production, scaling and supply of Covid-19 drugs, vaccines and other health. In recent months, we have all witnessed powerless witnesses of how healthcare workers in countries like India, Peru and Brazil struggled to provide care for people with Covid-19, said Dr Maria Guevara, MSF International Medical Secretary. Their health care systems were on the verge of collapse and it was very challenging to provide any supportive therapy for critically ill Covid-19 patients in hospitals, as oxygen concentrators, ventilators and medicines remain in short supply. In addition to vaccines, the world urgently needs access to therapy and newer diagnostics to reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths in this pandemic. Revised proposal Governments co-sponsored the waiver proposal recently submitted a revised proposal to the WTO, outlining the purpose and timing towards progress in formal text-based talks. Support is also coming from some members of the European Parliament. Last month, they adopted a resolution on ending the HIV / AIDS epidemic by 2030, where a clear call was made to support the TRIPS waiver proposal, the note said. The European Parliament is expected to vote on a specific resolution in support of the waiver proposal from June 7th to 10th. With newer and more transmissible variants of the virus emerging in many countries, we cannot afford to delay the adoption of this waiver and other strategies needed to accelerate a global solution to scale production and diversify supply, so that Covid-19 medical devices are accessible and affordable for everyone, Guevara said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos