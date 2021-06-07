Climate crisis will destroy the world’s largest nations twice as strong as Covid-19, new study says





The economic effects of climate change can cause more than twice as much damage in the world’s richest countries as the coronavirus pandemic. New study by Oxfam and Swiss Re Institute suggests Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the world’s largest industrialized economies could shrink by 8.5 percent a year – about $ 5 trillion – within the next three decades if global temperatures rise between 3 and 4 degrees Fahrenheit. In contrast, the G7 economies contracted by more than 4 percent due to the pandemic, The Guardian reported. The world will lose close to 10% of its total economic value by the middle of the century ifClimate change lies in the currently predicted trajectory, and the Paris Agreement and the zero-zero emissions targets 2050 have not been met, researchers write in their findings. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE TOWARDS NOW NF PAR F HISTORICAL, CLIMATE ACTIVISTS NOW N ON THE EXXONS BOARD Promises of bids to cut US emissions in half less than 10 years before world climate summit SCIENTIST ST SAYS VERY MUCH WATER WILL BE SHORTENING NO OCEAN, IF ACCESS RULES ARE PROHIBITED FROM GLOBAL HEATING The new study says the earth can see six-month summers FINDINGS OF THE STUDY ON ISSUES SHANKS ARE THE KEY TO THE RENOVATION OF DAM DAMMURA APARTMENTS, FIGHTING CLIMATE CHANGE Our country is in a historic war against Coronavirus. Add America Change to yours Facebook or Tweet food to stay on top of the news. The firm’s forecast is factorized in extreme issues related to weather, the effects of rising temperatures on agricultural production, and the health and heat stress. Haegeli told The Guardian that layoff commitments made by companies around the world are not yet enough to curb the damage. Jerome Haegeli, chief economist at insurance firm Swiss Re, the group responsible for modeling, said climate change poses the ultimate risk to global economies. Climate change is the number one long-term risk to the global economy and staying where we are is not an option we need more progress from the G7, Haegeli said, according to The Guardian. This means not only obligations to reduce CO2, but also to help developing countries, this is very important. The G-7 summit is scheduled to begin on Friday, where the country’s leaders will discuss a range of issues expected to include climate change and the pandemic. READ MORE STORIES FROM AMERICA CHANGE HOW CORONAVIRUS HAS IMPACTED NUST THE VAIL INDUSTRY – AND THE FUTURE OF THE CRISIS CL CLIMIMS DOLPHINS AND ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTS IN VENICE CHANNELS GO VIRAL PAST DURING THE CORONAVIR PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS SHOULD BE AN AWAKENING CALL FOR TREATMENT OF TORLD SIM ANIMAL BOTS THE EFFECT OF CORONAVIRUS WAS SO EXTREME QC YOU CAN SEE FROM SPACE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos