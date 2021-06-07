A tight crush on big African monkeys

Chimpanzees and other African monkeys could lose up to 94 percent of their range in the next 30 years. Credit: Pascal Gagneux / GMERC



Climate change will drastically reduce the range of African great apes over the next 30 years. This was predicted by an international team of researchers with the participation of the German Center for Integrated Biodiversity Research, the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and the Martin Luther Halle-Wittenberg University. In different models, they calculated the effects of climate change, land use change, and human population growth on the next range of gorillas, chimpanzees, and bonobos. Existing protected areas are not enough to maintain significant populations in the long run, researchers warn.

For their analysis, the authors compiled information on the emergence of African apes stored in the World Conservation Union (IUCN) APES database. This database contains an extraordinary amount of information on the status of the population, threats and conservation measures for several hundred countries, collected over 20 years (apesportal.eva.mpg.de/)

The researchers first assessed the combined effects of climate, land use and human population change on all African monkeys by 2050 under the best and worst scenarios. “The ‘best case’ means slowly reducing carbon emissions and appropriate mitigation measures will be put in place,” explains Jessica Junker, a postdoctoral fellow at the German Center for Integrated Biodiversity Research and Martin Luther University and co-author of the publication. “The ‘worst case’ assumes that discharges continue to grow uncontrollably in other words, business as usual.”

Under the best-case scenario, the authors predict that great apes will lose 85 percent of their range, of which 50 percent will be outside national parks and other areas protected by legislation. Under the worst-case scenario, they predict a loss of 94 percent, of which 61 percent will be in unprotected areas.

Existing protected areas are not enough

Currently, higher altitudes are less attractive to some monkey species mainly due to reduced food supply. But climate change is changing that. Lowland areas are getting warmer and drier, vegetation is shifting upwards. If great apes can move physically from the lowlands to the mountains, they may be able to survive and even increase their dependence on the species, and if better and worse scenarios occur, “However, they can be unable to go far from the lowlands in the time remaining between today and 2050. “

“By integrating future climate change and land use, as well as human population scenarios, this study provides strong evidence for synergistic interactions between key global leaders that limit the distribution of African apes,” said lead author Joana Carvalho. a postdoctoral fellow at Liverpool John Moores University School of Science. “The fact that the largest range losses are expected to occur outside protected areas reflects the inadequacy of the current network of protected areas in Africa to maintain suitable habitats for great apes and to effectively connect the populations of great apes. “

Habitats need to be connected

The results confirm other recent studies showing that African monkey populations and their habitats are declining dramatically. All African great apes are classified as endangered (mountain gorillas, bonobos, Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzees, eastern chimpanzees and central chimpanzees) or critically endangered (cross river gorillas, Grauer gorillas, western lowland gorillas and western lowland chimpanzees western) in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

The authors argue that effective conservation strategies should be planned for each species, taking into account existing and proposed protected areas. This is where habitat suitability models can help create and manage protected areas. In addition, maintaining and establishing connections and corridors between habitats that are predicted to be suitable in the future will be critical to the survival of great African monkeys. Land use planning and climate change mitigation measures need to be urgently integrated into government policies in those countries where great apes live.

Global consumption of natural resources is very high

“Global consumption of natural resources extracted from apes ranges is one of the main causes of apes’ decline,” says recent author Hjalmar Khl of the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. “All nations that benefit from these resources have a responsibility to ensure a better future for great apes, their habitats and the people who live in them by advancing a more sustainable economy.”

Central African Falling Great Monkeys Get New Action Plan for Next Decade

More information:

Predicting range shifts of African monkeys under global change scenarios. Diversity and distributions, 06 June 2021, Predicting range shifts of African monkeys under global change scenarios., 06 June 2021, DOI: 10.1111 / ddi.13358

Provided by the Max Planck Society





