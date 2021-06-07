Egerton Ryerson statue will not be ‘restored or replaced’ after it collapsed, dumped in port

Demonstrators sprayed the statue with paint, then cut off the statue’s head, carried it to shore shore, and sat down with rope in the water. Photo by Olivier Monnier / AFP through Getty Images

Content of the article A very dilapidated statue of Egerton Ryerson collapsed in Toronto on Sunday and will no longer be erected. The statue, prominently displayed on the Ryerson University campus, has come under new scrutiny following the discovery in Kamloops, BC, of ​​what is believed to be the remains of 215 indigenous children in a former residential school. Ryerson is regarded as one of the architects of the school housing system in Canada. According to Ryerson University president Mohamed Lachemi, the statue collapsed about an hour after a peaceful protest and march, which began in Queens Park and ended on the university campus. Demonstrators sprayed the statue with paint, then cut off the statue’s head, led it to the shoreline, and sat down with rope in the water. He will not be restored or replaced, Lachem said. Our community has different views on many topics, including the name of our institution. At our core, this is what universities have to do with: we are a place where difficult topics are discussed, attitudes are challenged and suggested and considered alternatives, Lachemi said in a declaration posted on the schools website. This often includes demonstrations and civil protests and the university will always make room for this.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Toronto Police Const. Alex Li says officers are investigating the statues that collapsed on Sunday. Robert Jago: Why acknowledging the reality of residential school damages is imperative ‘This school is a prison in prison’: Documents reveal the horrors of Indian residential schools The statue on Ryerson campus and the university’s relationship with its namesake has long been controversial. In 2010, the school issued a statement saying that while Ryerson did not implement or oversee residential schools, his beliefs influenced, in part, the creation of what became the Indian Residential School system. Eight years later, the school added a plaque near the statue. Reads, in part, As Chief Inspector of Education, Ryersons’s recommendations were essential in the design and implementation of the Indian Residential Schools System.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Ryerson was first appointed to this post in 1844 and held it until his retirement in 1876, nine years after the Confederacy. Photo by Chris Helgren / Reuters The Ryersons inheritance issue came to the fore last summer when the police assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked anti-racism protests around the world. In July, the Ryerson school statue was sprayed with pink paint. Two campus publications have also decided to change their names to remove the reference to Ryerson. The statue issue was just one of many considered by the Permanent Strong Task Force (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win), whose mandate includes reviewing the name of the universities, responding to the legacy of Egerton Ryerson and other elements of commemoration on campus, Lachem said. Their work is now more important than ever. I urge our community to respect their work and engage with them as we should deal with all issues at our university through dialogue, debate and exchange of ideas.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Tough conversations in our communities Asked Friday about the debate over institutions bearing the names of figures like Egerton Ryerson, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he could not dictate whether it was appropriate for a particular country to bear a name, but acknowledged further talks are needed. Decisions about who we commemorate and how we commemorate them are decisions we must make through careful reflection and open and difficult conversations in our communities and in our society, he said. Meanwhile, the Ontario legislature last week moved a painting and bust of Ryerson following a request from the Opposition leader. This is what universities are talking about: we are a place where difficult topics are discussed Mohamed Lachemi The office of NDP Leader Andrea Horwaths wrote to the Speaker of the Legislature requesting that the artwork, which was displayed directly outside her office, be relocated.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The Horwaths office said the request was made in light of the discovery in Kamloops, BC, of ​​what is believed to be the remains of 215 indigenous children in a former residential school. Andrea thought it was important that her staff, MPPs and every visitor to the building did not have to face those objects coming and going from her office, the party said in a statement on Friday. Legislature Chairman Ted Arnott said the bust and portrait of Ryerson that had previously been displayed outside the Horwaths office on the third floor of the building was moved Thursday. As of Friday, both had been placed in storage. They are the property of the Ontario Archives, Arnott said in a statement. We have been able to contact staff at the Ontario Archives to make further adjustments. A second bust of Ryerson, however, remained on display in the legislature on Friday afternoon.

Share this article on your social network

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.