Research and University Publications in French Facing Limitations in Canada: A Study





MONTREAL – A study released Monday concludes that French-speaking scholars in Canada face many problems, especially those working in minority settings. The university study, conducted with Acfas, an association that promotes research and innovation in the French-speaking world, shows a lack of support and recognition, more difficult administrative and teaching tasks, and difficulties in organizing scientific events in French. The research, entitled ‘A Portrait of the Challenges of French Language Research in a Minority Context in Canada,’ also shows the pressure to publish in English, the growing use of English for grant applications and a disadvantage, in some cases, when applications are submitted in French. In francophone minority settings, where universities are smaller, teaching loads are often higher and access to teaching assistants and grant writing services is more difficult, reducing the time available to conduct research. Respondents to the study said that French publications are rated less and have less impact on their career advancement. Publications in the natural and health sciences are almost exclusively in English, while in the humanities and social sciences, English is gaining ground. Moreover, about 90 percent of new magazines published in Canada since 2005 are in English, leaving very little room for bilingual and French-language magazines. The study states that French-speaking researchers submitting applications in French to Canadian Health Research Institutes are also at a disadvantage. The study proposes nine recommendations to increase the value of francophone scientific output in Canada. The main recommendation advocates the establishment of a research aid service in French to provide support and promote scientific production in French. Other recommendations are intended to assist researchers or support universities and scientific publishing bodies. In an English-dominated environment, the study authors state that implementing these recommendations is essential to preserving French scientific output and making it accessible to the Francophone population. – This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 7, 2021.







