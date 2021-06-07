“She did not help when”

Mehul Choksi called the woman mysterious – Barbara Jabarica – in his complaint.

Mehul Choksi, the fugitive jeweler wanted by Indian investigators, has claimed he was abducted and beaten by men claiming to be Antiguan police, in a police complaint filed by his lawyers in Dominica, where he is being held. He also called the woman mysterious, whom he claims blocked and helped in the “kidnapping” – Barbara Jabarica.

Choksi also claims he was told he was abducted and brought to Dominica to give an interview to a “senior Indian politician”.

“They told me that my citizenship would be fixed in Dominica and I would soon be repatriated to India,” he adds in a five-page complaint.

Choksi says he had known Barbara Jabarica over the past year but suspects she was involved in his abduction because she “did not try to help”.

Jabarica initially lived across the street from his home in the town of Jolly Harbor in Antigua but later moved to the CoCo Bay Hotel, he says.

“She was friendly with my staff. I went for a walk with her. On May 23, 2021 she asked me to pick her up from her house. When I arrived at her residence at 5.15 pm she invited me and told me she wanted to finish the summer. her, “says the businessman in his complaint.

He claims he was abducted by eight to 10 “heavy-duty” men who initially claimed to be from Antigua police. The men beat him and continued to beat him and extinguish him on his exposed face, hands and skin, causing burns, Choksi claims. He also claims that they took his mobile phone, Rolex watch and wallet.

The woman did not help when he was being beaten, Choksi says.

“Throughout this ordeal, Ms. Jabarica did not even try to help me or help in any way by calling for outside help. In fact the way in which she performed without helping me and her subsequent lack of initiative for “contacting the police clearly shows that she was an integral part of this whole scheme to kidnap me,” the complaint reads.

Choksi also says he moved from a small ship to a larger ship and where he met “Indian agents”.

“I could see two Indians on board and three people of Caribbean descent. The Indian men looked like mercenaries or contractors with very high experience employed for this purpose. They told me they had seen me for over a year. Another man “He asked me about my finances and accounts overseas. They warned me of dire consequences if I did not cooperate,” he said, adding that he was forced to speak with a Narinder Singh who claimed to be in charge of the case. .

“He also said to leave my friendship with Ms. Jabarica out of the picture as this would lead to a public scandal and hurt my wife,” he says.

Choksi was reported missing by his family on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018. He was apprehended in the neighboring island nation, Dominica, and arrested after what the media reported as a romantic escape with him his rumored girlfriend.

But the businessman filed a kidnapping complaint with Antiguan police on June 2.

Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne said today if the allegations were true, it was a serious matter. “Choksi has filed a complaint with the Royal Antigua and Barbuda Police Force to the extent that he was abducted. He made a formal claim through his lawyers that he was abducted from Antigua and taken to Dominica, so it is a report that is “The police are taking it seriously and they are currently investigating the abduction,” Mr Browne said.

Choksi has also appealed to the Dominican court for parole. Earlier, the court had denied him the condition citing the severity of the case and he was a flight hazard. The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Dominica.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi fled India in the first week of 2018, weeks before the 13,500-crore fraud at the National Punjab Bank (PNB) rocked the Indian banking industry. Both are suspected of bribing state-owned bank officials to obtain Enterprise Letters (LoUs) on the basis of which they obtained large loans from foreign banks, which remained unpaid.