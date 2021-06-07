UPDATE 1-Mexican president holds Congress, but loses spark in midterm elections





* Early results show the president retains control of Congress * He hails the result as a further step forward for democracy (Updates with presidents’ remarks) MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador retained control of Congress in the midterm elections but lost to an opposition seeking to capitalize on dissatisfaction with his record in the economy and the fight against crime, early results show . A preliminary assessment by the National Electoral Institute (INE) after Sunday’s election put Lopez Obradors on the ruling coalition on course to win between 265 and 292 of the 500 lower house seats, less than the two-thirds majority he managed to convened in the first half of his term. The result was roughly in line with the final opinion polls, which showed the race tightening after a fatal subway accident in Mexico City and allegations that Lopez Obrador had interfered too much in the campaign. Lopez Obrador hailed the result Monday as another step forward for democracy. He thanked the public for ensuring that his political project would still have a majority in the lower house, and with it, control of the federal budget. He told a news conference the elections were free and fair and that, unlike in the past, they had not been subject to state interference. Lopez Obrador has attacked his predecessors as corrupt and in shaking the interests of corporations that fostered poverty, inequality and violence. But he has struggled to make promises to fight gang violence and remove anemic growth. We need a government that is more open to what business is proposing, said Enrique Prendas, 56, a Mexican who voted for Lopez Obrador in 2018 but this time passed his vote to the National Action Party (PAN). ) of the right center. Lopez Obradors The National Left Regeneration Movement (MORENA) went to the polls with 253 seats in the lower house. According to INE forecasts, he will win between 190 and 203. The lower room will be lowered in September. MORENA and its allies won 42.3% of the vote cast for the lower house, according to a preliminary count of 58% of the vote. The main opposition alliance was slightly behind with 40.7%. MORENA’s individual number was well ahead of its closest rival, giving it a clear advantage in taking places from 300 entries under a pass-through-post system. The remaining 200 houses are allocated through proportional representation. To defend its majority, MORENA will rely on the votes of the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Party, a political group that has proven capable of forming alliances with anyone in power. Low housing losses are likely to curb Lopez Obrador’s field to pursue constitutional changes to strengthen his effort to strengthen state control of the energy sector. At the regional level, many of the preliminary voting candidates suggested that MORENA had a successful election, winning most of the 15 state governors for robbery and expanding the party trail across the country. An exception was in the Mexican capital. Mexico City has been a bastion for Lopez Obrador since he became nationally famous as mayor from 2000 to 2005. Early results suggested MORENA had lost control of a number of 16-neighborhood capitals that had previously dominated. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Alex Richardson and Timothy Heritage)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos