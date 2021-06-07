The girl, 17, is raped while waiting for her friend in a park in Manchester

A 17-year-old girl was raped while waiting for her friend in a park in Manchester last night, police said.

The teenager is suspected of being attacked on the Blackley Recreational Ground near Cooper Lane, Blackley, just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

A police cordon is in place, with part of the park near the registered tennis courts as officers investigate the scene of the alleged incident.

Police at Blackley Recreation Area near Cooper Lane in Blackley, north of Manchester

The girl is being offered specialized support by the police and relevant partner agencies, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Chief Inspector Danny O’Neil, from GMP’s Manchester North City department, said: ‘We received a very serious report last night and have a number of officers and detectives dedicated to investigating the incident as well as supporting the victim.

“Initial research suggests the girl was waiting for a friend she was meeting in the park when she was attacked and we are working at high speed to explore different lines of investigation to determine the identity of the offender.

‘If anyone has any information, then please contact the police on 0161 856 3902 citing incident 2693 of 06/06/2021.

‘Details can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’