Happy travelers when Delhi Metro returns to the right track, say it will no longer do guard | Delhi News

Passengers come from a subway bed as the Delhi subway service resumes during unlocking, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo ANI)

Delhi Metro services resume at 50% capacity as the unlocking process begins in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo ANI) NEW DELHI: From general passengers to security personnel, everyone was happy to view Delhi Metro services resumed on Monday, even when the DMRC urged people to use the fast transit system only when necessary.Services recovered this morning from 6 a.m. onwards after a gap of nearly three weeks in view of the improved Covid situation in the national capital, albeit with 50 per cent seating capacity and no forecasts for walking trips for passengers, officials said.

Sameer Khan, 25, who works at a major private facility south of Delhi, said he was waiting for subway trains to hit the rails again.

“I work in a hospital so I have to travel every day. On strict closing days, I took the taxi, which is not very safe in Covid view. Metro, I feel very safe and today I picked it up from Badarpur at the station “All safety standards are being followed within coaches and elsewhere,” he said.

Lajpat Nagar Station on the Violet Line is a busy intersection facility also connected to the Pink Metro Line.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has resumed services on the condition that passengers will be allowed to travel by landing only in alternative locations, with no provision for walking trips to further destinations.

Passengers, both male and female, PTI also spoke, saying they were taking all precautions and maintaining social distance to ensure the safety of all and agreed that people should not lower their guards, despite the resumption of services .

“Announcements are being made inside the trainers that the stay is not allowed right now. Our efforts are to provide the safest way for passengers to travel. Although cases are falling, we should not lower our guards,” said a DMRC ground staff stationed in Moolchand station on the Violet Line.

But it was not just the riders and staff who were enthusiastic about the resumption of train services, the security personnel, from both the Delhi Police and the CISF, were just as happy.

While CISF personnel working on the interiors of subway properties, trained with gloves and face shields, used tools to rush passengers through non-contact vehicles, police personnel kept an hour out.

“We have been working constantly, blockage or no blockage. But until yesterday it was all deserted as the stations were closed, but today it felt good to see the station come back to life with passengers coming and going,” said Raghubir Singh, an assistant deputy police inspector on duty at Lajpat Nagar station.

He said that according to the data presented on an hourly basis, 30 people had entered Lajpat Nagar metro station between 8-9 in the morning while 17 had left it in the same period. The corresponding figures for the Pink Line were 17 and 28, respectively.

Between 10-11am, 50 people had entered and 53 had left the same station south of Delhi while in the Pink Line, 17 had entered and 156 passengers had left it at that interval, he said.

DMRC services were completely suspended as of May 20 due to a blockade caused by Covid in Delhi. It was first imposed on April 19 and subsequently extended by the city government.

Metro services started in part, serving only people in the field of essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended in view of the increase in cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

But not everyone had a happy story to share. For Mumbai-based Anil Kumar, a make-up artist in the film industry, it was probably his last subway trip to Delhi as he was on his way to booking a rail train ticket to Mumbai.

“Make-up artists like us have been badly hit by Covid and the blockage it caused later, last year and this year as well. Since January, I was staying with a relative in South Delhi, but now they have shown “They want me to leave their house. In the coronavirus pandemic, foreigners have helped, but in many cases our people have been devastated,” he complained as he left the station.

Kumar, a local from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, said, “I’m no more afraid of Covid than of starvation. I need to look for work now, so I’m going to Bombay. Staying with relatives “I’m experiencing anxiety right now.

Rickshaw and vehicle towers were also relieved that they would now pick up some passengers after subway services have resumed.

DMRC hygiene staff Vikram Chauhan, 26, who was seen cleaning the escalators in the morning, said, “it’s good to see people back on the subway.”

“I have also worked in blockages and for us, the special services use to run breakfast and evening within a day. But to see the return of passengers also makes us feel that things are slowly returning to normal,” he said.

Chauhan, who has three young daughters, the third barely six months old, comes from Bhagalpur district in Bihar, and his family is currently staying there.

“They are safe now. But yes, I’m afraid for their safety as much as I’m afraid for mine in Delhi. I live in a subway, they live in a village, but the coronavirus has spread deeper this time. Thankfully, I “I tested and the report came out negative,” he said.