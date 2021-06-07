Man pushes family into well after wanting a boy, killing his 8-year-old daughter and injuring family





Police say a man in India pushed his wife and two daughters into a well and then threw stones at them from above while he was angry with his wife for not giving birth to a son. The eight-year-old girl couples died drowning in the well while the mother and a six-month-old baby survived the ordeal, police confirmed. The incident took place in the town of Chhatarpur in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, when accused Raja Bhaiya Yadav was bringing his wife and daughters from her father-in-law’s house. Talking to The Independent, police supervisor Sachin Sharma said the accused was arrested by police on the same day and a case has been registered against him on murder and attempted murder charges. The woman had given birth to three daughters and the husband was angry about it. We are trying to ensure a fair trial so that the man is punished, he said. Recommended According to police, on the way home, the man made a detour and pulled his motorcycle off the road to an excavated well. He parked his bike there and pretended to pull water out of the well before pushing the three inside. “He pushed his wife and two daughters into the well. The accused threw stones at his wife as she tried to get out of the well before fleeing the scene,” Mr Sharma said. “His eight-year-old daughter died, while his wife and six-month-old daughter were rescued by villagers who heard their cries,” he said. The woman suffered head injuries and filed a complaint at a police station against her husband. The incident sheds light again on deep-rooted sexist cultural preference for male children over female in South Asian countries, rooted in part in the perception of boys as breadwinners. Girls are sometimes even seen as financial liabilities due to the stubborn insistence of the dowry in Indian society, despite it being illegal. Others fear having daughters who then become victims of sexual crimes. SP Chhatarpur Sharma said some villages around Chhatarpur continue to remain under the grip of such feudal beliefs. He said local authorities were working towards raising awareness on these issues. Despite successive laws to prevent what involves a ban on doctors revealing the sex of unborn children, India continues to have chronic issues of female fetishism, child murder and crime against women, all of which are linked to a report biased sex which means that India only 940 females per 1000 males, according to the last census in 2011.

