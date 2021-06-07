International travel can spread destination-specific antimicrobial resistance genes

Travelers abroad can get bacteria and other vectors that contain antimicrobial resistance genes that stay in the gut when they return home, according to a study published in Genome medicine.

A team of researchers at the University of Washington, USA and Maastricht University, the Netherlands investigated the presence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) genes in the human intestinal microbiome by analyzing fecal samples of 190 Dutch travelers before and after traveling to destinations in North Africa, East Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia. The intestinal microbiome includes bacteria and other organisms that live in the human digestive tract. Participants and their samples were taken from a subset of data from the larger COMBAT study that also investigates AMR. AMR genes have been naturally developed in bacteria for millennia, when they were exposed to antibiotics naturally produced by some environmental bacteria, but the overuse and misuse of antibiotics in human medicine and animal husbandry is accelerating the process. Bacterial resistant bacteria do not respond to antibiotic treatment to which they have developed resistance.

The authors found an increase in the amount and diversity of AMR genes in fecal samples from outbound travelers, including high-risk AMR genes that are resistant to common and recent antibiotics (antibiotics used when other antibiotics do not work).

The authors used metagenome sequencing of fecal microbiomes to identify AMR genes in samples by matching them with a database of known AMR genes. They also identified new AMR genes by testing whether the genes from the samples, when added to an E. coli host, would allow them to acquire new resistance to antibiotics.

The diversity of AMR genes in the microbiome increased significantly in individuals traveling from all destinations, with evidence of 56 different AMR genes obtained during travel. This variety was highest among those who went to Southeast Asia. AMR genetic diversity was lower among travelers who went to the same destination, meaning that they had more AMR genes in common with each other than with travelers from different destinations. This indicates that travelers received specific genes for the AMR destination.

An in-depth genetic analysis identified high-risk AMR genes which are resistant to common and recent antibiotics. Six of the ten high-risk genes identified were present after the trip, but not before, indicating that they were acquired during the trip. For example, the mcr-1 gene, which gives resistance to cholesterol, a recent treatment for infections such as pneumonia and meningitis, was only found in post-travel samples. The gene was found mainly in the traveler microbiome in Southeast Asia; 18 of the 52 (34.6%) study travelers who traveled to destinations in the region carried the gene upon return. The finding indicates that travelers may have acquired the gene at their destinations.

Fecal microbiome samples taken before the trip also contained some AMR genes and the authors acknowledge that it is possible for travelers to also spread the AMR genes to the destinations they visited. The authors lacked samples from the contacts with whom the interactors traveled, so he could not be sure how the travelers got the AMR genes.

Alaric D’Souza, lead author, said: “These findings provide strong support that international travel threatens to spread antimicrobial resistance globally. Upon return, traveler microbiomes had acquired a significant amount of AMR genes. Many of these genes were “AMR is a high-risk gene because it gives resistance to commonly used antibiotics.”

The authors conclude that understanding how AMR genes are spread from country to country will help target public health measures to prevent further spread. The forthcoming study may investigate the contacts with which travelers interact during their visits to understand how AMR genes are transmitted.

D’Souza said: “It is vital that we address AMR in low-income countries with high levels of resilience and low public health funding. This global approach can not only help countries, but can benefit others by reducing the international spread of resistance genes. “

