The Supreme Court rules against immigrants in temporary status seeking green cards





“Today’s decision is not just a hindrance to those immigrants currently in Temporary Protected Status who did not enter the United States legally; it also reinforces the barriers that dreamers would face until Congress provides a legal path. for some sort of permanent legal status, “said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

“The executive branch may have some authority to grant temporary legal status to those who crossed the border without permission, but the Supreme Court today reinforced, albeit indirectly, that only Congress can provide a permanent response,” he added. ai.

The case concerns Jose Sanchez and Sonia Gonzales, a couple from New Jersey who came to the US illegally in 1997 and 1998 and now have four children. The youngest of them was born in the US and is a citizen.

Following a series of earthquakes in El Salvador in 2001, they applied for and received Temporary Protected Status, which protects foreign nationals present in the United States from leaving if they have been the subject of armed conflict or environmental disasters in their homeland. . In 2014, the couple sought to apply to “fix” their status to become legal permanent residents and apply for a green card. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied their application, noting that they were unfit to apply because they had not entered the country legally and had never been formally admitted to the U.S. The issue faces two sections of immigration law: one that says those in the TPS should be considered “retaining legal status”, and another that says to regulate status, an individual in the TPS must be duly admitted legal. Kagan said granting TPS status does not make an illegal entry as Sanchez qualifies for a green card. Kagan said there was “no dispute” that Sanchez entered the US “illegally, without inspection”. She said a “direct” application of immigration law supports the government’s decision to deny him status as a lawful permanent resident because he was not legally admitted. “Therefore he can not become a permanent resident of this country,” Kagan concluded. Currently, there are about 400,000 people with TPS status in the country and 85,000 have managed to adjust status. Although a district court ruled in favor of the couple, an appellate court was overturned. She ruled that TPS “does not constitute an acceptance”. In court, Amy M. Saharia, a lawyer for Jose and Sonia Gonzales, argued that acceptance is “natural” in TPS status. But Michael R. Huston, the U.S. assistant attorney general, drew a line between status and admission, arguing against the couple. The government said that while Congress had made some individuals eligible to adjust their status if they met certain criteria and had a sponsor, it was not available to those who had not made a lawful entry. Huston said the government had “reasonably decided” that Congress did not “establish TPS as a separate permanent resident route for non-citizens who have already been denied that privilege because of pre-TPS conduct.” He urged the court to postpone the position taken by the agency in the case and he noted that there are “tens of thousands” of TPS holders who have adjusted their status but they were legally admitted as a student or au pair or a worker temporary. He said TPS holders know that this is a temporary form of relief from removal and that it “will not last forever”. At an early point in the case, the Trump administration had argued that those on the TPS program could never try to get green cards. The Biden administration’s position leaves the government open to change its mind. This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Devan Cole contributed to this report.

