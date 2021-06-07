The International Festival will return to the personal environment tidings

After a challenging 2020, the Bowling Green International Festival will return to Circus Square Park this fall and again showcase cultures from around the world to thousands of people.
The 31st annual celebration was practically held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some aspects of this fall festival will still be virtual, Festival Executive Director Kim Mason said capacity will be limited to 60% from now on. The event will take place on September 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
One good thing about last year and virtualization is that people who normally could not attend the event were finally able to do so, Mason said. For that reason, we will move on to some of the virtual aspects.
The Bowling Green International Festival 2021 will follow the format of past events, featuring three stages of traditional and modern music and dance performances, authentic foreign food, an international shopping and educational activities.
Mason said a COVID-19 Mitigation Plan has been put in place to protect the public and will evolve as circumstances require.
As with attendance capacity limitation, vendor booth space will also be limited to 60% of past capacity. If CDC and Kentucky guidelines change before September to allow more vendors, additional booths will be included.
In order to manage the size of the crowd and reduce the time online, all tickets must be purchased in advance online. Everyone, from audience members to volunteers and vendors must have a ticket to enter the site.
Despite current limitations, Mason is looking forward to the party gathering another big show from the community.
She said typically between 10,000 and 15,000 people attend the day festival and about 30 different cultures will be represented.
It’s just a great way for people to be able to learn about their neighbors and where they come from, Mason said.
The festival is accepting applications for performance through its website. Mason said Tuatha Dea and Def Leprechaun will be among the bands that will take to the stage in 2021.
The board of directors for the celebration is welcoming the artists to present the models for consideration for the 2021 t-shirt.
In addition to the t-shirt design competition, BGIF will hold the annual K-12 poster competition. The competition is judged by staff at the Warren County Attorney’s office and followers of the Festivals Facebook page choose a prize for selecting people from all appearances.
The board of directors will also introduce a new logo for the event of these years. The new logo was created by Will Kronenberger of Sublime Media Group.
My hope is that this updated new logo will continue to help the Bowling Green International Festival spread the message of inclusion and representation to all the major cultures in our region for years to come, Kronenberger said in a press release.
The festival will take place in rain or glow in the fall. For more information visit www.BGInternationalFest.com or follow the group for updates on social media.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
