Covid-19 Gives Africa Bizav a Boost

Although business aviation has advanced in Africa over the past 12 months due to the destabilizing effects of Covid-19 on its airlines, some challenges remain for successful operations.

Hamish Harding, chairman of Dubai-based Action Aviation, sees great opportunities. “Things always happen in Africa and chances of making good transactions,” he said. “Covered locks in different countries … continue to cause problems. It is a bit unpredictable, which countries will be open for business, but, absolutely, there is demand in the usual places for business planes in Africa at the moment .

“Angola, with the highest oil price, is still very strong. The people of Kenya also have demands. “

The focus of the Dubai-based Empire Aviation Group (EAG) has remained in Nigeria. It has added a GIV-SP to its fleet in Lagos, which currently consists of three aircraft. “We are in discussions for additional aircraft, and it remains a very active market for us,” said managing director Paras Dhamecha.

He was honest saying the EAG had been slow to explore other African options. “[I]”It’s a question of where you best employ your resources,” he said. “In business aviation, resources generally end up stretching, especially in areas where there is not necessarily high quality or experienced aviation talent readily available. In a time like this, when it is difficult to move, it is not easy to find people to join the team very quickly. ”

Crimson Aviation Management Team, from left to right: Betelhem Shumu (MarCom Executive), Leul Mesfin (Flight Team Leader), Gideon Girma (Commercial Manager), Dawit Lemma (CEO), Michael Mesfin (Manager Services and Utilities), Helina Teshome (Managing Director). (Photo: Crimson)

Dawit Lemma, CEO, Crimson, Addis Ababa, said Covid helped Ethiopia thrive last year. “People are more open …” he said. “There are new regulations, not only for aviation; banking rules on paper relaxed. Now, for example, I can apply for a loan from a foreign bank to finance an airplane. “

The private aviation sector was opening up. “The reality is that it may take three, four or five years. The large size of Ethiopia, the strategic location along the Red Sea with the Horn, in terms of air distance, are important factors. Addis Ababa is equidistant from Frankfurt to Johannesburg and New York to Tokyo. This is a clear factor for business aviation prospects, as much as it played a role in the growth of Ethiopian Airlines. “

Told Nuno Pereira, CEO and Founder, Bestfly, Angola AIN that challenges in sub-Saharan Africa in relation to oil prices. “If the economies of oil-rich countries grow, through higher prices, there will be better opportunities for business aviation,” he said. “When prices fall, everyone struggles.”

Today, African regulators better understand the needs of business aviation. Business aviation is now often not seen simply as a luxury, but a way to grow economies. Where in the past asset ownership was essential, people are now more inclined to make rational and proper use of private jets to help businesses grow.

“[T]Wealthier individuals and corporations still own their assets, but we see a growing shift towards outsourcing from reliable and reputable operators who can provide them with capacity without actually investing in assets. That’s why Bestfly decided, about two years ago, to change strategy. ”

When it launched in 2009, Bestfly faced difficulties in obtaining flight and landing permits. “Today, it is easier to get permits across Africa,” he said. “Now, even countries that would take five, six, seven days, give permits on the same day, which shows that there has been a change.”

He sees a shift in the mentality of aviation regulators and authorities, towards looking at bizav as a source of revenue for the country, rather than a threat to sovereignty.

“I have to say, for example, Nigeria has improved a lot in terms of response times. Cameroon was one of the most difficult places to obtain a landing permit. Work done by companies like Bestfly, EAN and ExecuJet, has helped, working with civil aviation authorities, explain business needs. A decade ago, if you had not applied for a permit 72 hours in advance, you would not have received it. Today, they understand. ”

Switzerland’s Vertis Aviation said a number of African heads of state were its clients, softening the issuance of flight permits; works with a partner in Dubai to get permission quickly when needed.

“In terms of aircraft available in Africa, there are not many providers that we use so often,” said firm partner Jeffrey Emmenis. “We normally bring in planes that meet our criteria if we cannot find a suitable plane in the region. Our customers appreciate our finding the right balance between price and aircraft. We work exclusively to market aircraft from Fireblade Aviation. In South Africa. ”

He said it was unlikely that the FBO concept would revolutionize Africa in the short term. Many governments had existed for a very long time, making the continent extremely bureaucratic. Many parts of Africa had no money or investors willing to come in to advance the FBOs.

“I often travel through Africa and you see a lot of Chinese influence in building new airports; private jets will continue to pass through the main terminal or through government lounges, for a fee. I do not see business aviation, FBO, standing at the top of their agenda. The focus is not on building FBOs, when there are so few business jets.

“To take an example, would you build an FBO for the only Ghana-based Vertis 604? Certainly not. “

In contrast, Ethiopia was very progressive. ExecuJet had done extremely well, in what was effectively a G20 country, South Africa. “If you go to Nigeria, it is extremely determined, with a lot of wealth in the country, driven by oil,” he said. “The same thing in Angola, where you have Bestfly and VIPAero. These countries have created tremendous facilities because they are driven by a need, which arises from the goods and use of government. “

Bjrn Ischner, who leads executive business development for South Africa’s Fireblade Aviation, said the continent had great growth potential in an undervalued market. Although some countries had FBOs, there was a shortage, compared to demand. Governments were looking for private investors to help with FBO projects.

“Looking at our market segment, [and] the growth of aviation mobility… in the last five years,… I believe African governments and private investors are looking at how upgrading services [in] “This market segment can not only generate revenue, but also improve the experience when visiting a country,” he said.

Mohammed Al Husary, Co-Founder and Executive President of UAS, said the vast continent, coupled with changes from state to state in bureaucratic regulations and expectations, made planning and executing business operations extremely difficult.

“This is an exciting region for bizav, although very specialized,” he told AIN. “There can be a lot of uncertainty about the availability of fuel or equipment to handle requests at certain airports. It mixes with cultural and linguistic barriers and it is easy to understand why business aviation missions in Africa can cause major headaches for operators. ”

Historically, sub-Sharan Africa has seen a lot of political and economic instability and lenders are usually less relaxed when dealing with an uncertain market. Changes in leadership within a country also brought different perspectives to owning an aircraft, such as higher aircraft taxes, and changing operating requirements, said Simon Davis, sales director, Global Jet Capital.

Airplanes are traditionally denominated in US dollars and concern about foreign exchange risk for an African is significant. Lack of access to US revenue is an issue, especially if a country imposes a moratorium on the exchange of domestic currency earnings in dollars, as seen in the past with Nigeria.

“There has been a shortage of qualified operators in many countries, although this is starting to change,” he said. “As the aircraft is a fundamental element of security in any loan solution, the quality of the aircraft maintenance operator is a key consideration for a lender.

Local banks are often reluctant to provide financing for such an important asset, a condition they usually do not have any experience in signing money for. All of these factors contribute to varying degrees to make it difficult to obtain funding, which affects the number of potential aircraft buyers.

“The reluctance to rely on an unknown local operator will affect a lender’s desire to sign a transaction of this type,” Davies said. “Furthermore, lenders seek to rely on the operator to assist in a possible recovery scenario. A small, local operator may not have independence, financially or otherwise, a lender would like to have confidence in the operator’s resilience ability. “

Evgeniy Pashkov, Regional Director of SatCom Direct Eastern Europe and MEA, said the African market was equally divided by the business aviation link. “Equally valued by private and corporate users on the one hand, and government operations on the other as Heads of State, border patrols, [and] “Military flights maximize its potential,” he said. “Government flights require an additional level of service as they require consistency, reliability and data security from the supplier.”