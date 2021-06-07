hyperCORE International Creates Internal Position Head of Diversity | tidings

COLUMBUS, Ga., June 7, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –hyperCORE International, a multinational integrated research organization, continues to grow and innovate to improve the clinical trial industry. This particular breakthrough is the creation of a Diversity Head Role to promote diversity within patient recruitment and staffing.
Seneca Harrison, Vice President of Quality Clinical Research in Omaha, Nebraska, represents one of the 11 international hyperCORE partner sites. In his new role as Chief Diversity Officer, his first goal is to ensure that hyperCORE International’s super network of sites is meeting diversity goals in their hiring process, and that hyperCORE International is actively seeking for different partnerships.
“The essence of hyperCORE International is to elevate best practices and share that knowledge within each of our networks. Seneca has done an extraordinary job representing diversity, equality and inclusion in its countries; thus, we all benefit from expertise. “We encourage each of our networks to commit to the change that is needed to increase representation in our industry,” he said. Karri Venn, CEO and hyperCORE International.
Mr. Harrison currently works with Native Americans, African Americans, and Latinx communities in Nebraska to educate them on the importance of participating in clinical trials. He works with Omaha Nation, where he provides clinical trial education and essential supplies for their health center, and is working to bring clinical trials into booking. He supports African American and Latinx communities by joining local churches in conducting Q&A sessions related to clinical trials. He also joins the Omaha Housing Authority to organize a monthly bingo where toilet paper, toiletries and other necessities are awarded as prizes, followed by open discussions about the importance of participating in clinical trials.
Seneca Harrison stated, “Clinical research benefits all of us, therefore, it should reflect all of us. I am excited about the opportunities that the role of Chief Diversity Officer HyperCORE International will face in ensuring that we are making the necessary changes to improve diversity efforts across the board. “
hyperCORE International scored a global 90% score on the Diversity Assessment Tool (DSAT), an assessment tool developed by the Society for Clinical Research Sites, to assess the competence of clinical research sites to execute clinical trials within different populations of subjects. This historic tool is the product of years of analysis and development and is the first of its kind in the clinical research industry. Its effectiveness in identifying areas of opportunity for sites to implement best practices in promoting diversity in evidence is supported by four peer-reviewed research papers.
The hyperCORE International Network is made up of over 100 member sites across the North and South America and provides effective efficiencies such as single budget and contracts, and common platforms for rapid escalation; the network also offers unparalleled access to diverse populations and depth of expertise across vaccines, metabolic disorders, dermatology and many additional therapeutic areas.
About hyperCORE International:
Formed in 2019, hyperCORE International is a super network of experienced / reputable clinical study companies / networks. It is an industry leader, providing Phase I-IV clinical trial services with more than 100 active research areas, two continents and five locations. Its member companies have more than 100 years of combined experience and have completed more than 7,000 studies that help evaluate thousands of new drugs and treatments in more than 140,000 randomized patients. Each member operates as an independent company but integrates common functions to direct business and clinic operations through harmonization and sharing of best practices.
hyperCORE International is committed to the highest standard of research excellence with subject security, data integrity, fast start of study, competitive registration and retention of pending courses as top priorities. Its members have won numerous awards for performance, quality and innovation.
-MORE SHUM-
