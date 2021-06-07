International
Monday Morning News – June 7, 2021
For WORLD Radio, I’m Kent Covington.
Mancin says he will vote against Demi’s “partisan” bill A leading Democratic lawmaker says he will not vote for the biggest U.S. election law overhaul in at least a generation.
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday
MANCHIN: I think it is the wrong legislation to bring our country together and unite our country, and I am not supporting it because I think it would divide us further.
The bill will shift more control over voting regulations from states in Washington. It would limit control of congressional districts and impose new campaign finance regulations. He would also crack down on voting measures adopted in some GOP-led states, which Democrats are accused of, to make tougher on minority voting. Republicans claim the rules only make fraudulent voting tougher.
Manchins blowing it all up, but guarantees that legislation will fail in the Senate as it went largely below the lines partly in the House.
Trump teases the White House bid in 2024 Former President Donald Trump over the weekend once again teased the possibility of running for president again.
TRUMP: We would lay the groundwork to make sure Republicans once again hold the great state of North Carolina in a number, one year, for which I look forward to 2024.
Trump overheard there talking to hundreds of GOP officials and activists over the weekend in North Carolina. The 74-year-old vowed to campaign for those who share his values in next year’s fight for control of Congress.
Trump also targeted Facebook, which just announced a two-year suspension of its account.
TRUMP: They can let me go back after two years. Weve have to stop it. We can not let it happen. So unfair.
Facebook had blocked Trump indefinitely in January. But an almost independent oversight board said the social media giant violated its rules by not specifying the length of Trumps’ detention.
Knesset to adopt new Israeli energy sharing agreement The Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, is scheduled to meet today to reach a new power-sharing deal that would oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office.
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid and party chairman Yamina Neftali Bennett recently announced a power-sharing deal that would include eight parties in total.
And a vote on the new coalition government could come as soon as Wednesday. But while Lapid and Bennett appear to have votes to replace Netanyahu, the prime minister said it is not too late for lawmakers to vote against what he has called a dangerous left-wing government.
NETANYAH: [Speaking in Hebrew]
He predicted that if that government is in place, it will fall quickly.
Netanyahu is Israel’s 12-year-old prime minister.
The Delta virus variant may delay UK plans to remove restrictions The delta COVID-19 variant, first discovered in India, is fast becoming the dominant species in the UK
And British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said evidence suggests the variant is much more contagious than other species in the country.
HANCOCK: About 40 percent more transmissible. It really is the last piece of advice I have. This means that it is definitely more difficult to manage this virus.
He acknowledged that the delta variant could delay the British government’s plans to lift most of the remaining blocking measures on June 21.
Hancock also said he would not rule out ongoing measures such as face masks in public places and work from home when possible.
But he noted some good news: vaccines appear to be very effective against the delta variant. Right now it is a race between the UK vaccination campaign and the highly contagious type.
Im Kent Covington, and for more news, features and analysis, visit us at wng.org.
WORLD Radio transcripts are created in a short time. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of WORLD Radio programming is audio recording.
