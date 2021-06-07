IT department opens new electronic registration portal, asks taxpayers to update phone number, e-mail ID





The Income Tax Department on Monday launched a new e-filing portal 2.0, which will make it easier to register returns online and pay the tax. The new portal – www.incometax.gov.in – replaces the site ‘http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in’ and can be accessed by taxpayers in different regional languages. The Income Tax Department also asked taxpayers to re-register their DSC (Digital Signature Certificate), update their personal mobile number and email ID under ‘primary contact’, to act on ‘action on waiting ‘, if any, and respond to’ unpaid request ‘. The portal has special tabs for different categories of taxpayers, such as individuals, companies, non-companies and tax professionals.

There is a drop down menu for taxpayers to check instructions on ITR registration, refund status and tax plates. There are over 8.46 crore individual registered users of the IT e-registration portal. Over 3.13 crore ITRs have been verified by e-verification for the 2020-21 Assessment (fiscal year 2019-20). The new site also has detailed user manuals, FAQs and videos to help taxpayers understand the various services available on the portal. Additionally, chatbot and helpline are provided for directed help. Once a registered user enters the portal, the panel would show details of electronic procedures, response to outstanding requests, if any, and also the annual statement of information under the ‘pending actions’ tab. The grievance menu allows taxpayers to file any grievances and also view those previously filed. Also, taxpayers can view, modify and update their personal details under the ‘my profile’ menu. The portal will also list what details the taxpayer must complete to ensure the completion of the profile. The IT department also encouraged taxpayers to update their profile to benefit from correctly filled ITRs and added user experience. In addition, a mobile app would be made available to help taxpayers take advantage of mobile tax related services. The electronic registration portal is used by taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and also to file complaints seeking refunds. Taxpayers use it to issue questions, notices, get answers from the taxpayer and to communicate final orders such as assessments, complaints, among others, to the taxpayer panel. JD ABM ABM

