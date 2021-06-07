Afghan losses rise, Taliban gain ground amid international withdrawal | News | DW





The casualties among Afghan troops have been “shockingly high” amid an increase in attacks by Taliban militants in recent days, a senior government official said on Monday. Fighting now taking place in 26 of the country’s 34 provinces has killed or injured at least 150 Afghan troops in the past 24 hours, officials said in comments made by the Reuters news agency. The deaths and injuries come as the Taliban, who have waged an insurgency since ousted as rulers in a US-led invasion in 2001, exploit the declining security brought about by the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country. The Taliban take over more districts The government says territorial clashes have escalated as the U.S. continues to withdraw its remaining troops in a planned operation to be completed by September 11th. Other NATO troops, including German ones, also began formally withdrawing from the country on 1 May. According to officials, Taliban insurgents have captured two more districts since the start of the withdrawal, now holding nine of the country’s 388 total. Late Sunday, Taliban fighters took the Qaisar district of northern Faryab province in an attack that killed and wounded dozens of Afghan security forces, a police official said. Government forces were said to have retreated to a nearby hilltop from which they were still offering resistance on Monday. The Taliban also took control of Shahrak district in western Ghor province on Sunday evening, again causing a number of casualties among Afghan troops. The Taliban have stepped up attacks on Afghan forces Talks were blocked The violence comes as talks between the government and the Taliban linger largely amid mutual accusations of failing to stop attacks on civilians. Observers fear that if the Taliban regain power in the country, even as part of a power-sharing government, women and other civil rights could be jeopardized by the fundamentalist interpretation of the Islamic faith group. Military experts have warned that Afghan security forces will have trouble fighting the Taliban without foreign aid, being poorly trained and poorly equipped. tj / aw (dpa, Reuters)







