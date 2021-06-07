‘Dangerous poison’: North Korea hits Western movies, slang and skinny jeans





Kim Jong-un further aims to prevent 'capitalist culture' from infiltrating his country Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Content of the article North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, known for his sense of Communist worker fashion, has decreed that no one in his country should wear a pair of skinny cropped jeans, cut their hair into anything other than in one of the 15 approved styles, have nose and / or lip piercings or watch Hollywood movies. Kim and his aides have attacked what the regime describes as symbols of a the capitalist way of life and reactionary thinking, as well BBC describes it. Anyone caught thinking about themselves now risks a 15-year term in a labor camp. The Kims Socialist Patriotic Youth League will crack down on disgusting, individualistic, anti-socialist behaviors among young people to stop the onslaught of foreign word, hairstyles and clothes he described in the state media as dangerous poisons. Recently, Daily NK, an online publication in Seoul with sources in North Korea, reportedly said that a trio of teenagers were sent to a re-education camp because they had cut their hair like K-pop idols and had rolled up their pants. them on the ankles. North Korea launches two missiles near Japan, raising alarm ahead of Olympics There is an alternative: Another North Korean diplomat fails in South Korea The BBC says analysts believe that as life in North Korea becomes increasingly difficult, Kim wants to prevent outside information from reaching people. The signing of its border last year due to the pandemic helped collaterally in that direction. The total population is suffering food shortages, partly from that stalemate, which is hampering imports of food, fertilizer and parts for agricultural machinery, and partly from funds being transferred to Kim's growing nuclear program. North Korea has been identified as experiencing a food crisis, with many families experiencing malnutrition or minimal levels of nutrition, said researcher at the Korea Development Institute Daily Telegraph. People's basic household assets are being sold to provide food. This is not sustainable and action must be taken immediately. Photo by KCNA / SNC / AFP / Getty The new law says that if a worker is caught (violating one of the laws), the head of the factory can be punished, and if a child is in trouble, the parents can also be punished, Daily NKs Editor-in-Chief Lee Sang Yong told the BBC. He says Kim wants to destroy any dreams or fascination the younger generation may have about South Korea and its freedoms. The regime concluded that a sense of resistance could be formed if cultures from other countries were introduced, Lee said.

