Connect with us

International

‘Dangerous poison’: North Korea hits Western movies, slang and skinny jeans

Published

50 seconds ago

on

By


Kim Jong-un further aims to prevent ‘capitalist culture’ from infiltrating his country

Article author:

Shari Kulha

Date of publication:

07 June 2021 43 minutes ago 2 minutes reading 6 Comments

This 2019 file photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone in Panmunjom, Korea.
This 2019 file photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone in Panmunjom, Korea. Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, known for his sense of Communist worker fashion, has decreed that no one in his country should wear a pair of skinny cropped jeans, cut their hair into anything other than in one of the 15 approved styles, have nose and / or lip piercings or watch Hollywood movies.

Kim and his aides have attacked what the regime describes as symbols of a the capitalist way of life and reactionary thinking, as well BBC describes it. Anyone caught thinking about themselves now risks a 15-year term in a labor camp.

The Kims Socialist Patriotic Youth League will crack down on disgusting, individualistic, anti-socialist behaviors among young people to stop the onslaught of foreign word, hairstyles and clothes he described in the state media as dangerous poisons.

Recently, Daily NK, an online publication in Seoul with sources in North Korea, reportedly said that a trio of teenagers were sent to a re-education camp because they had cut their hair like K-pop idols and had rolled up their pants. them on the ankles.

The BBC says analysts believe that as life in North Korea becomes increasingly difficult, Kim wants to prevent outside information from reaching people. The signing of its border last year due to the pandemic helped collaterally in that direction.

The total population is suffering food shortages, partly from that stalemate, which is hampering imports of food, fertilizer and parts for agricultural machinery, and partly from funds being transferred to Kim’s growing nuclear program.

North Korea has been identified as experiencing a food crisis, with many families experiencing malnutrition or minimal levels of nutrition, said researcher at the Korea Development Institute Daily Telegraph.

People’s basic household assets are being sold to provide food. This is not sustainable and action must be taken immediately.

This undated photo released by the Korean Central News Agency last year shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the Air and Anti-Aircraft Division, wearing skinny pants.
This undated photo released by the Korean Central News Agency last year shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the Air and Anti-Aircraft Division, wearing skinny pants. Photo by KCNA / SNC / AFP / Getty

The new law says that if a worker is caught (violating one of the laws), the head of the factory can be punished, and if a child is in trouble, the parents can also be punished, Daily NKs Editor-in-Chief Lee Sang Yong told the BBC.

He says Kim wants to destroy any dreams or fascination the younger generation may have about South Korea and its freedoms.

The regime concluded that a sense of resistance could be formed if cultures from other countries were introduced, Lee said.

reviews

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil discussion forum and encouraging all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments can take up to an hour to moderate before appearing on the page. We urge you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications you will now receive an email if you receive a response to your comment, there is an update to a comment topic you follow or if a user follows the comments. Visit ours Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to set up your device email SETTINGS

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: