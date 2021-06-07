Google to change global advertising practices in historic antitrust deal

Google (GOOGL.O) said it would make changes to its global advertising business to ensure it does not abuse its dominance, subjecting antitrust pressure for the first time to a historic settlement with French authorities.

The deal with the French competition watchdog could help balance the power of advertising in favor of publishers who had influence over the business in the pre-internet era but lost control with the rapid growth of Google and Facebook (FB.O).

The deal, which was announced Monday and also without Google is fined 220 million euros ($ 268 million), is the first time the US tech giant has agreed to make changes to its big advertising business, which brings most of his income.

“The decision to sanction Google is of particular importance because it is the first decision in the world to focus on the complex algorithmic auction processes on which the online advertising business relies,” said France antitrust chief Isabelle de Silva.

The observer found that Google’s advertising management platform for major publishers – Google Ad Manager – favored the company’s own advertising market – Google AdX – where publishers sell space to advertisers in real time.

Ad Manager provided AdX with strategic data such as winning tender prices, while AdX also enjoyed privileged access to requests made by advertisers through Google’s advertising services, the authority said.

On the other hand, AdX exchanged data better with Ad Manager than with other ad management platforms, the observer added. Such platforms are essential for publishers to manage and sell advertising space.

Under the terms of the deal, Google made commitments to improve the way Ad Manager services worked with rival ad servers and ad space sales platforms, the French observer said. Some changes will be implemented until the first quarter of 2022, he said, adding that Google will not appeal the decision.

Google also said it had agreed to make it easier for publishers to use its data and tools.

“We will test and develop these changes over the coming months before releasing them more widely, including some globally,” the company added.

The Google logo is seen on a building in the La Defense financial and business district of Courbevoie near Paris, France, September 1, 2020. REUTERS / Charles Platiau / File Photo Read more

‘SANCTED TOWARDS’

Many publishers around the world are outraged by the advertising practices used by tech giants, whose success relies on a wealth of data they have amassed over the years. The French antitrust authority said its decision paved the way for publishers who felt disadvantaged to seek redress from Google.

Most Google sales come from search and YouTube ads. But last year about $ 23 billion was tied up to help publishers sell ads, drawing antitrust scrutiny for links between Google businesses, plus calls from some critics to disrupt the company.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed the observer’s decision.

“The practices set by Google to favor its own advertising technologies have affected the press groups, whose business model depends heavily on advertising revenue,” he said.

“These are serious practices and they are rightly sanctioned.”

She launched her investigation in 2019 following a complaint from News Corp. (NWSA.O), the French news group Le Figaro and the Belgian press group Rossel.

News Corp. reached a global news deal with Google in February in one of the most comprehensive deals of its kind with high technology. Read more

“We have not been involved in the matter in France since we concluded our agreement with Google in February, but we remain pleased with the progress of our global partnership and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship in the years to come,” a said News Corp. spokesman.

Groupe Le Figaro declined to comment while Rossel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($ 1 = 0.8225 euro)

