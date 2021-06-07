Koronavirus | The death toll in India reaches 3.5 loop on June 7, 2021





Tamil Nadu reported 19,448 new infections, followed by Karnataka (11,958) and Maharashtra (10,219).

India recorded 83,887 new COVID-19 cases and 2,075 new deaths as of 9:30 p.m. Monday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,89,93,541 cases and 3,51,304 deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 19,448 new infections, followed by Karnataka (11,958) and Maharashtra (10,219). Tamil Nadu also recorded 351 new casualties that day, followed by Maharashtra (340) and Karnataka (340). Deaths in Maharashtras include backward deaths which were lost in previous reports. Figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data are taken from the health bulletins of the respective States and Territories of the Union. Nearly 15.88 loop samples were tested instead on Sunday (results for which were made on Monday). The average daily positivity rate of the Indians test (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 4% on June 6 compared to 9% recorded a week ago. Almost 13.91 lakh vaccine doses were administered locally in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday, which is nearly 19.62 lakh doses less than was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 3.73 lakh more doses than those recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to rise. It stood at 26.96 lakh on June 6, which is more than the 23.5 lakh recorded a week earlier (May 30). About 20% of adults in India, 40.5% of those over the age of 45 and 44.7% of people over the age of 60, have been administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 8 a.m. Monday. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021. India continued to record the highest number of daily deaths in the world with an average daily death toll of 2,896 on 6 June. The other two countries with the highest number of daily deaths after India were Brazil (1,639) and Mexico (756). Nearly 28% of the world average daily deaths were recorded in India on June 6th.

