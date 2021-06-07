Imprisoned Catalan separatist leader signals support for pardon from Madrid Catalonia

The former Catalan regional vice president jailed for his role in the failed attempt to secede from Spain almost four years ago signaled his support for an apology from the Madrid government and suggested that unilateral efforts to secure independence now are neither applicable nor desirable.

Oriol Junqueras, who leads the Catalan Republican Left Party (ERC), said the best way to end the political stalemate over regional independence remained a Scottish-style referendum, agreed with the Spanish government.

Junqueras was one of nine Catalan independence leaders jailed for parts they played in the illegal referendum in October 2017 and the subsequent unilateral declaration of independence a few weeks later. In October 2019, he was sentenced to 13 years for insurgency and misuse of public funds and banned from holding public office for the same time. Three other independence leaders were found guilty of disobedience but not imprisoned.

In one carefully crafted article Monday morning as the Socialist-led government of Prime Minister Pedro Snchez prepares to pardon 12, Junqueras acknowledged that the independence movement had made mistakes.

He said the Spanish state’s reaction to the unilateral referendum, which was marred by violence after Spanish police used force in an attempt to stop the poll, seemed to many Catalans to be less and less legitimate and increasingly far from democratic principles . However, Junqueras added: But at the same time, we should also be aware that our response was not clearly seen as legitimate by some [Spanish] and Catalan society.

The former vice president also indicated a change of mind on the issue of pardons. Immediately after being convicted, he said, they can stick their forgiveness where the sun does not shine. While he did not explicitly mention apologies in the article, he wrote: There are gestures that can alleviate conflict and the pain of oppression and suffering in Catalan society, and any gesture that serves to adjudicate the conflict helps to make that path possible.

Junqueras once again urged the government to take the Scottish route so that people in Catalonia could vote for their future. It is the option that gives the most guarantees and immediate international recognition, he said. Because we know that other paths are neither feasible nor desirable as they actually keep us further away from our goal.

The ERC takes a more cautious and pragmatic approach to independence than its separatist counterparts in Junts per Catalunya, the party led by former regional president Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium to avoid arrest following a referendum and declaration of independence. . or Junts spokesman said the party would not give up one-sided approaches.

Junquerass’s call for a political solution to the crisis came as Snchez called for an honest, pragmatic, reasonable approach to the issue.

Snchez, whose political opponents accuse him of considering pardons because his minority government needs ERC support in congress, has already spoken to the new Catalan regional president, Pere Aragons, and the two will meet later. this month to resume talks on Catalan Questions.

Speaking at an event in Barcelona on Monday, the prime minister called on Aragons and others to abandon the accusations of the past.

Let’s exchange threats for proposals, where will they come from, he said. And let us not seek excuses or revenge, but for solutions, and let us do so pragmatically, honestly and with a great deal of common sense, because that is what our policy needs. This young man will be the greatest success as a society, both here in Catalonia and in Spain as a whole.

Aragons also expressed the desire to find a negotiated solution, saying: It will not be easy it will be extremely difficult, but our duty to the people of Catalonia.

The issue of pardon by Catalan leaders remains deeply divisive in Spain. or the poll for El Mundo found that 61% of respondents disagreed with the measure, while 29.5% supported it.

Although the government will have the final say, Spain’s supreme court issued a non-binding report challenging the pardons last month, saying the sentences handed down were appropriate and noting the convicts had not shown the slightest evidence or the weakest coercive oscillation for their actions.

A rally against apologies from leaders of the Conservative People’s Party, the center-right Citizens’ Party and the far-right Vox party will be held in Madrid on Sunday.