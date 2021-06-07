Ontario decided to enter the COVID-19 province reopening plan on June 11th

The Ontario government has announced that the province will enter into the long-anticipated COVID-19 reopening plan on June 11, a few days before the target date.

“As we begin to enjoy the benefits of the first step on our map like meeting friends in a patio or visiting your favorite local store, please do it for sure by continuing to follow all public health guidelines,” the PM said. Doug Ford in a statement Monday afternoon

The first phase (mainly allowing retail and reopening more outdoor facilities with restrictions) was set to begin as soon as 60 percent of all qualified adult adults in Ontario have received their first doses of the vaccine. COVID-19 (vaccines currently used in Ontario eventually require two doses). However, as of June 7, more than 72 percent of adults in Ontario have received at least one dose.

Officials previously said hospitalization, the number of people in the ICU and public health capacity would all be factors in the decision-making process.

During the last week of May, Ontario saw a sharp drop in the rate of COVID-19 cases (more than 35 percent). Also, intensive care units have seen a large dropout of admissions. Currently, there are 497 patients in the provincial ICU and two weeks ago there were 687 patients.

A minimum of three weeks will pass and 70 percent of all eligible Ontario residents will need to have their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 20 percent of residents will need to have the two doses required. before moving on to phase two (reopening more interiors on a smaller basis and expanding outdoor settings). According to government regulations, the earliest move in Step 2 would be July 2nd.

After another minimum period of three weeks, along with up to 80 percent of residents receiving their first dose of vaccine and 25 percent receiving their second dose, more indoor activities will be allowed to reopen in the phase three where masks can not always be worn.

At the end of each stage, the health system indicators will be reviewed before moving on to the next step. Officials have not publicly indicated what will happen if there is an increase in cases, hospitalizations and / or deaths, but everyone has encouraged anyone entitled to get a vaccine to do so.

Meanwhile, the so-called emergency brake (similar to the gray shut-off restrictions under the old Ontario color-coded COVID-19 response framework) placed over a variety of sectors, including businesses, will remain in place until the end of the 10th. June.

Here are the highlights of what is allowed in the first phase:

Outdoor gatherings with up to 10 people (a government spokesman confirmed that different families may be mixed)

Patio with up to four people at each table

Retailers will start reopening with a 15 per cent cap for non-core businesses, 25 per cent for core retailers

Ceremonies and religious rites in nature with capacity limits and requirements of physical distance two meters

Sports and outdoor training are allowed for up to 10 people

Day Camps, Campgrounds, Ontario Parks, Horse Racing, Highways, Outdoor Swimming Pools, Zoos, Sprinkler Pads Allowed

Here are the highlights of what is allowed in the second phase:

Outdoor gatherings for up to 25 people, indoor gatherings for up to 5 people

Outdoor courtyard tables will be able to have up to six people

Non-core retail capacity will increase to 25 percent

Personal care settings with face masks worn all the time

Meetings and outdoor activities, amusement parks, water parks, boat tours, county fairs, leagues and sporting events, cinemas and art venues will be allowed to reopen

Here are the highlights of what is allowed in the third phase:

Large indoor, outdoor meetings and dining indoors

Greater capacity expansion for retail businesses

Major domestic religious services, rites and ceremonies

Internal meeting, space for events

Indoor sports, recreational facilities

Indoor events, attractions, cultural equipment

Casinos and Bingo halls

Other outdoor activities, phase two will be allowed to operate indoors

This is an evolving story that will be updated.

Here is the graph that describes what is allowed to operate at each stage. pic.twitter.com/TDTP6Gkxwu – Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) May 20, 2021

