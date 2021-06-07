Barmouth: Dad’s foot ‘melted like wax’ after standing in hot sand burned by Barbecue

Sixth father Danny was left with fourth-degree burns after stepping on sand that had been heated by an available barbecue (Photo: Media Wales)

A father was hospitalized with fourth-degree burns after stepping on sand that had been heated by an available barbecue.

Danny Howard, 33, said he was left in the most excruciating pain of his life as the heat melted his skin.

He and his wife and six children had spent the day in Barmouth Beach in Wales after making an immediate trip from their home in Chester because the weather was so good on May 30th.

They used two disposable barbecues to cook hamburgers, sausages and hotdogs and when they were done, Danny decided to keep them out of harm’s way.

Although the barbecue trays which had burned for about 45 minutes were cold by the time he moved them, Danny said all the coal heat had been transferred to the sand.

When his foot sank about half an inch deep, he said the temperature absolutely melted the skin on his toe and was whipped between his toes.

Recalling the severe pain, Danny said: On a scale of one to ten, Id set it at 25.

I got second, third, and fourth degree burns on the lower leg.



Danny Howard suffered fourth degree burns (Photo: Media Wales)

The sand is just like glasses at the end of the day, so it will just absorb all the heat. I do not know how far the heat will travel in the sand, but it is a pretty good insulator and it was also a really hot day, so there was probably no escape for the heat.

The self-employed plasterer had to jump into the van and even take his children back home two hours using only his big toe before taking himself to the hospital.

Doctors cut a large blister that had formed and he was sent home with ibuprofen and paracetamol.

But after suffering a more excruciating pain, Danny returned to A&E the next day where doctors discovered that a hole had been created in his leg.



Family day at the beach lasted less than an hour (Photo: Media Wales)

He was transferred to a specialized burn unit, where they gave him more powerful pain relief and advised him to stay overnight due to the risk of infection.

But Danny had to be home to see his children, so he was given stronger antibiotic and left the hospital to continue his recovery.

A week later, while the rash has subsided, he still has an agonizing pain and is unable to walk. He fears his foot will no longer be the same.

Danny’s accident comes after it was reported last week that a nine-year-old boy’s foot melted like wax in the same scenario.

Will Tyler, from Stockport, needed a skin graft after stepping on the hot sand where his parents had placed a disposable barbecue.



Danny fears his foot will never be the same (Photo: Media Wales)

Danny wants to raise awareness of the dangers of such barbecues on beaches, especially if young children are nearby.

I have an 18-month-old, a four-year-old, a five-year-old and I thought if one of them had touched him he would have destroyed their legs, he said.

While he is aware of the dangers of using a barbecue, he did not expect that amount of heat to come from the sand.

It is not something you consider a risk. You think kids are more at risk of falling into it and stepping on it, that’s what you want to look for, he said.

Danny predicts the sand would have remained hot for a few more hours after they left.

If Id would never stay in the sand and Id would pick up my barbecue and leave, someone could have walked through that place five minutes with their dog or a small child and no one would know. You can not say the sand is hot, he said.

He called for a system by which people leave small flags on the ground to let people know if they have used a barbecue recently.

