International
Barmouth: Dad’s foot ‘melted like wax’ after standing in hot sand burned by Barbecue
A father was hospitalized with fourth-degree burns after stepping on sand that had been heated by an available barbecue.
Danny Howard, 33, said he was left in the most excruciating pain of his life as the heat melted his skin.
He and his wife and six children had spent the day in Barmouth Beach in Wales after making an immediate trip from their home in Chester because the weather was so good on May 30th.
They used two disposable barbecues to cook hamburgers, sausages and hotdogs and when they were done, Danny decided to keep them out of harm’s way.
Although the barbecue trays which had burned for about 45 minutes were cold by the time he moved them, Danny said all the coal heat had been transferred to the sand.
When his foot sank about half an inch deep, he said the temperature absolutely melted the skin on his toe and was whipped between his toes.
Recalling the severe pain, Danny said: On a scale of one to ten, Id set it at 25.
I got second, third, and fourth degree burns on the lower leg.
The sand is just like glasses at the end of the day, so it will just absorb all the heat. I do not know how far the heat will travel in the sand, but it is a pretty good insulator and it was also a really hot day, so there was probably no escape for the heat.
The self-employed plasterer had to jump into the van and even take his children back home two hours using only his big toe before taking himself to the hospital.
Doctors cut a large blister that had formed and he was sent home with ibuprofen and paracetamol.
But after suffering a more excruciating pain, Danny returned to A&E the next day where doctors discovered that a hole had been created in his leg.
He was transferred to a specialized burn unit, where they gave him more powerful pain relief and advised him to stay overnight due to the risk of infection.
But Danny had to be home to see his children, so he was given stronger antibiotic and left the hospital to continue his recovery.
A week later, while the rash has subsided, he still has an agonizing pain and is unable to walk. He fears his foot will no longer be the same.
Danny’s accident comes after it was reported last week that a nine-year-old boy’s foot melted like wax in the same scenario.
Will Tyler, from Stockport, needed a skin graft after stepping on the hot sand where his parents had placed a disposable barbecue.
Danny wants to raise awareness of the dangers of such barbecues on beaches, especially if young children are nearby.
I have an 18-month-old, a four-year-old, a five-year-old and I thought if one of them had touched him he would have destroyed their legs, he said.
While he is aware of the dangers of using a barbecue, he did not expect that amount of heat to come from the sand.
It is not something you consider a risk. You think kids are more at risk of falling into it and stepping on it, that’s what you want to look for, he said.
Danny predicts the sand would have remained hot for a few more hours after they left.
If Id would never stay in the sand and Id would pick up my barbecue and leave, someone could have walked through that place five minutes with their dog or a small child and no one would know. You can not say the sand is hot, he said.
He called for a system by which people leave small flags on the ground to let people know if they have used a barbecue recently.
Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at weweews.
For more stories like this,check out our news site.
Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]