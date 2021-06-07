The Supreme Court sets rules against immigrants seeking green cards





WASHINGTON Supreme Court decided unanimously on Monday that immigrants allowed to stay in the United States temporarily for humanitarian reasons may not apply for green cards if they had entered the country illegally. The case, Sanchez k. Mayorkas, Nr. 20-315, can affect tens of thousands of immigrants. It was brought in by Jose Sanchez and Sonia Gonzalez, El Salvador natives who entered the United States illegally in the late 1990s. In 2001, after earthquakes devastated El Salvador, the United States forced nationals to qualify for temporary protected status program. The program protects immigrants from parts of the world who are going through armed conflict and natural disasters from deportation and allows them to work in the United States. Mr. Sanchez and Mrs. Gonzalez, a married couple, was granted protection under the program. In 2014, they applied for legal permanent residence, commonly known as a green card. After their application was rejected, they sued.

United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Philadelphia, ruled against them, saying they were not eligible under a section of immigration law that requires applicants to be inspected and accepted in the United States. Supreme Court: Upcoming Cases A great month. June is the peak season for Supreme Court decisions. It is the last month of the courts’ annual term and judges tend to retain their biggest deadline decisions. 4 Great Cases . The court is set to decide on the fate of Obamacare, as well as an issue that could determine many laws addressing election rules in the coming years. It is also taking up an issue that includes the religion and rights of gays and one whether students can be disciplined for what they say on social media (here is an audio report on that topic; and here is where public opinion stands on some of the big issues) . What to look for. The approaches followed by Amy Coney Barrett, the youngest justice, and Brett Kavanaugh, the second-youngest. They will be essential because the three liberal judges now need at least two of the six Conservatives to form a majority. Before Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, the Liberals needed only one conservative. Looking ahead. The next year’s mandate, which will begin in the fall, will have cases over abortion, guns and possibly confirmatory action and could end up being the most important term to date under Chief Justice John Roberts.

Temporarily protected status, Judge Thomas M. Hardiman wrote for the unanimous panel of three judges, does not constitute admission. As her name suggests, he wrote, this protection is intended to be temporary. Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the Supreme Court on Monday, admitted, saying two pieces of immigration laws operate on separate tracks. One part allows some people who have entered legally instead to apply for green cards. This first part imposes a request for admission twice as much, she wrote. It states that green card applicants must have been inspected and accepted or released on parole in the United States. And he adds that people who had worked in the United States without authorization, as Mr. Sanchez had before being granted temporary protected status, are only entitled if their presence in the United States was in accordance with a lawful admission. The rest of the important immigration laws, wrote Justice Kagan, allow immigrants, whether they entered the country legally or not, to apply for temporarily protected status, or TPS

The government can designate a place for the program when it is surrounded by particularly bad or dangerous conditions, such as coming from natural disasters or armed conflict, she wrote. Citizens of countries if they are already present in the United States can then receive TPS This status protects them from removal and authorizes them to work here as long as the TPS designation lasts. The two parts can sometimes merge, Justice Kagan wrote, if the recipient of temporary protected status entered the country legally. But she added that people who enter without authorization do not become eligible for green cards thanks to their temporarily protected status. Legal status and admission, as the court recognized below, she wrote, are distinct concepts in immigration law: Setting one does not necessarily set the other. On the one hand, a foreign national can be admitted, but not in legal status, think of someone who entered the United States legally with a student visa, but stayed in the country upon graduation, wrote Justice Kagan. On the other hand, a foreign national may be in legal status but refused to think of someone who entered the country illegally but then received asylum. The latter is the situation in which Sanchez finds himself, except that he received some sort of legal status. Since a TPS grant does not come with an admission ticket, she wrote, it does not eliminate the disqualifying effect of an illegal entry.

