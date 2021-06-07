Uganda restores Covid-19 restrictions as cases rise in the second wave

All schools and higher education institutions will be closed for 42 days starting Monday morning, the president said, adding that all teachers will be required to be vaccinated before returning to class. “There is a growing number of infection groups in schools,” Museveni said.
Cross-regional travel will also be banned for 42 days starting June 10, to minimize the movement of people and the spread of the virus from district to district.
Furthermore, municipal gatherings at places of worship will be suspended for 42 days, but social gatherings will be limited to a maximum capacity of 20 people.
On June 4, Uganda recorded its highest overnight record with 1259 confirmed cases, with a positivity rate of 17%. But only 8% of cases from the last 14 days were admitted to hospitals.
“In this wave, the intensity of critically ill and critically ill COVID-19 patients and deaths is higher than we experienced in the first wave,” Museveni said. “In the previous wave it took us 3-4 months to reach the current state of critical and severe patients. While in the second wave, it took us less than two weeks to reach the same situation.”
As the second wave sweeps Uganda, the country continues to struggle with vaccine shortages as it has vaccinated just under 2% of the population. President Museveni announced he would try to secure the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine and Johnson & Johnson doses for Uganda, but did not provide further details.
Museven stressed that tightening restrictions was essential to prevent the hospital from running out of capacity. But he threatened that if the restrictions were not followed and the situation worsened, he would put the country back in a total deadlock.
Uganda took strict steps to try to stop the spread of the virus at the beginning of the pandemic last year. It was one of the first African countries to impose travel restrictions on its citizens and others traveling from 16 countries said it had a high number of coronavirus cases, including the US and UK.
It was also among the first African countries to announce a ban on large public gatherings, including weddings, church and Jumat services for a period of 30 days. On March 18, schools were closed and public gatherings banned.
