Uganda restores Covid-19 restrictions as cases rise in the second wave

All schools and higher education institutions will be closed for 42 days starting Monday morning, the president said, adding that all teachers will be required to be vaccinated before returning to class. “There is a growing number of infection groups in schools,” Museveni said.

Cross-regional travel will also be banned for 42 days starting June 10, to minimize the movement of people and the spread of the virus from district to district.

Furthermore, municipal gatherings at places of worship will be suspended for 42 days, but social gatherings will be limited to a maximum capacity of 20 people.

On June 4, Uganda recorded its highest overnight record with 1259 confirmed cases, with a positivity rate of 17%. But only 8% of cases from the last 14 days were admitted to hospitals.