



A bride in Uttar Pradesh, India, interrupted her wedding after the groom and his friends arrived drunk at the wedding venue. Because the marriage had been arranged, police were called in to mediate in the dissolution of the union. According to Times of India, the wedding ceremony was taking place in the village of Tikri in the town of Pratapgarh in Prayagraj, when the groom and a number of his friends arrived in drunken ceremony. The 22-year-old bride and her family initially ignored the drunken state of the groom and his friends, but when the groom tried to force the bride to dance with him on stage before exchanging their vows, the bride, annoyed, refused. Upset by her refusal, India Sot reports that the groom caused a scene. The groom’s appearance on the other hand angered the bride, causing her to leave the ceremony and call the wedding. Then, say both points of sale, the bride’s family held the groom and his “baraatis” – family and friends who were part of the groom’s procession – “hostage”. The bride’s family reportedly wanted the groom’s family to return the gifts given to them after the marriage agreement. The Data Transfer Prohibition Act of 1961, he says Britannica, made the parties illegal in the land of India; however, this offense is routinely abused. Many Indian families still give and receive cash and various other gifts when arranging their children’s marriages. It seems that this marriage was one of many that still adheres to traditional practice. The groom’s family, upset, called the police to mediate the situation, as the bride refused to review the marriage with the husband. Times of India reports that the groom’s family hoped that the arrival of the police would force the bride to solemnize the wedding. Unfortunately for them, the bride opened her heels. According to a police officer through Times of India“The crisis ended when the groom ‘s family agreed to return money and other gifts received from the girl’ s family when the marriage was arranged.” Near the end of May, in another marriage deal in Uttar Pradesh, a groom was abducted from his wedding venue by three men who threatened to shoot the man at the altar on his wedding day if he did not call the wedding for him – be-nuse. Thankfully, the groom escaped and told his future father-in-law about the ordeal, who was given the police presence at the wedding.

