UK Foreign Aid: Tory rebels are given a second chance to challenge Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson's UK government will be forced to defend its decision to cut foreign aid spending after rebels in his ruling Conservative Party won the chance to hold an emergency policy debate in parliament. House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle agreed to the rebels' application for the swift debate, which will take place on Tuesday for three hours, after rejecting their previous attempt to vote against the aid cut on Monday. A group of Parliamentary Network members is seeking to force ministers to maintain the current level of foreign aid spending of 0.7% of Gross National Income, instead of lowering it to 0.5%. They were trying to introduce a measure in the Advanced Research and Innovation Agency Bill until Hoyle blocked their efforts on the grounds that foreign aid was outside the scope of this legislation. Instead, Tory rebel leader Andrew Mitchell formally applied for the emergency debate and he was granted. Tuesday's discussions would not be binding on the government, but Johnson's degree of opposition to foreign aid would prove the prime minister's authority over his lawmakers and mark a warning of possible rebellions he could face over the decisions. painful spending in the future Reducing the aid target to 0.5% would save about 4 4 billion ($ 5.7 billion) and was justified as a way to offset the pandemic financial tax. Hard time The rebellion also comes at a sensitive time for Johnson as he prepares to host the Seventh Group Summit this week. The prime minister is expected to use the meeting to urge leaders to develop a global plan for preventing future pandemics and combating climate change. Johnson spokesman Max Blain told reporters that the government is determined to cut aid spending to 0.7% when pandemic requirements allow. Blain also said Johnson would detail his plans to send reserve doses of Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries at the G-7 summit, and that any spending to help alleviate poverty would be formally counted in the foreign aid budget. Great Britain. Mitchell, a former international secretary of development, mark that the 0.7% level was in the Conservative Party manifesto before the 2019 general election. He said that if the rebel mass had been voted, it would have passed at least nine votes on Monday. "Ministers are avoiding a vote on the commitments each of us made individually and collectively in the last general election, on an internationally made promise and, in the opinion of some of Britain's leading advocates, the government is acting illegally." said Mitchell in Parliament. (Adds decision to emergency debate)

