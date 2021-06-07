5 cities in Mindanao OCTA concern area

MANILA, Philippines – The OCTA Research Group has identified five cities in Mindanao as areas of concern due to the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases.

These cities are Davao, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Coronadal and Cotabato.

Davao City is projected to overtake Quezon City with the highest number of new cases before next week, the group said in its latest report.

The city has registered 206 new cases from May 31 to June 6.

Its growth rate is 54 percent while the average daily attack rate (ADAR) is 11.34.

For the same period, Cagayan de Oro registered 130 new cases, General Santos with 69, Coronadal with 55 and Cotabato City with 45.

Also identified as areas of concern are Bacolod with 123 cases, Iloilo City with 114 cases, Tuguegarao with 63 and Dumaguete City with 42 cases.

Meanwhile, the group said the number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) is now on a downward trajectory after a week of “volatile trends”.

NCR posted a reproduction rate of 0.74 from May 31 to June 6. Its one-week growth rate is negative 11 percent with a positivity rate of nine percent.

Davao City and Cagayan de Oro were placed under a more limited extended community quarantine (MECQ), while General Santos City was placed under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Davao City will be under MECQ until June 20th.

The Department of Health (DOH), however, is not yet ready to deploy health care workers (HCWs) from the National Capital Region to other regions seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, they are now trying to assess hospital capacity in regions with high cases of coronavirus disease.

“We are defining their needs. “We have already sent equipment such as PPE (personal protective equipment), medicines and funds to these hospitals,” she told a conference.

Vergeire noted that sending the workforce increase by the NCR is one of the strategies to be carried out by the DOH but not now.

“For additional HCW, we need to strike a balance as the NCR is still at moderate risk,” she added.

But the official assured that even if they could not immediately send HCW from the NCR, they would “identify ways and means to help regions in need”.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) yesterday reported that the temporary suspension in placement of nurses and other health care workers (HCW) is now under consideration.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the government would lift the suspension and raise the placement limit if the study shows sufficient supply of nurses in the country.

“We are studying it, and if we see that there are enough nurses and HCW, it is possible that we can recommend the IATF for exclusion and ease of placement at maybe 10,000, but that is still uncertain,” Bello said. in Filipino briefing yesterday.

Bello further noted that the suspension in the placement of nurses and HCWs abroad does not include returned workers or those on leave and with the existing employment contract. – Sheila Crisostomo, Mayen Jaymalin