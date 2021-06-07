Oceans under stress need our protection

Tuesday, June 8, United Nations World Ocean Day is forecast to be hot in Ottawa. And I have to admit, the thoughts of ocean send my mind to the beaches of New Jersey, where II spent many happy days with my family playing in the waves, relaxing in the fine sand and watching the dolphin parade pass the swimmers.

Our relationship with the ocean is as diverse as our individual circumstances.

For coastal Canadians, it is a constant presence source of their livelihood, livelihood and recreation; a reminder of naturebeauty, mystery and power, and a cultural stepping stone to stories, movies and songs.

For inland citizens, the ocean is a distant reality, perhaps a place of rest and memories, and a source of seafood for our dinner table. Most of us live in rivers or lakes that feed the great oceans like the arteries that carry blood to the heart.

However, we also have a more intimate relationship that we tend to ignore. We survive as humans through the constant work of the Earththe oceans that supply nearly half of the oxygen we breathe and absorb nearly a quarter of the carbon dioxide we produce while regulating the water cycle and other climatic conditions.

Like the rest of our natural world, the oceans are very stressed. Acidification, plastics and other pollution, overfishing and the destruction of marine habitats have detrimental impacts on their complex ecosystems.

In 2017, the United Nations declared 2020 to be the decade of ocean science for sustainable development, with a call for all nations to work together to stop and reverse the decline in ocean health and productivity.

As part of this effort, the Canadian government is committed to promoting ocean literacy among its citizens, that is, understanding the ocean.the impact on you and your impact on it.

The Liberal government is also pursuing a range of policies, including the promise to save 25 percent of CanadaOcean area as marine protected areas and to work with indigenous and other coastal populations to ensure that ocean-based industries are sustainable.

With a possible election on the horizon this fall, all federal parties must make similar commitments to defend Canadaoceanic ecosystems. For Conservative Party Chairman Erin OToole in particular, a clear commitment to safeguarding and protecting the ocean could be an important element in a credible environmental policy that the party needs to expand its appeal to voters.

Canada is often described as an ocean nation, with the worldthe longest coastline. However, unlike many countries, our coastlines are the least populated parts of the country. Ocean issues tend to be Away from the eyes away from the heart for the public and politicians from central Canada and the Prairies.

It does not workit takes a lot of imagination to know the importance of the oceans. Just some knowledge and awareness.

Problems are increasing to the detriment of the worldpopulation and of course, to the detriment of the many species that make the oceans their home.

In the past 200 years, acidification has increased by 30 percent due to rising levels of CO2 in the atmosphere, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Higher acidity threatens marine life, especially shellfish, while reducing the oceans capacity to absorb CO2.

At current rates, the tone of plastics in the oceans will exceed the amount of fish by 2050. Toxic plastics in the food chain pose increased risks to marine life that is already struggling to survive human impacts.

Overfishing threatens important species and the balance of life in the ocean. The number of overfished stocks worldwide has tripled in half a century and today fully one-third of the world’s estimated fisheries are currently pushed beyond their biological limits, according to the UNs Food and Agriculture Organization.

These challenges are complex and solutions will require sustained international efforts with key countries claiming leadership. Canada should be such a leader, but it can only play such a role if we have our home in order.

Each of the discrete challenges begins with respect for the Earth.

We can take a cue from indigenous coastal peoples whose cultural and spiritual practices are based on a close relationship with the ocean. Relationships in which one party gets and never returns are clearly dysfunctional.

We will stand in a destructive path as long as we treat the Earth and its lands and oceans as a source of infinite goodness to be reaped and an unlimited capacity to absorb our waste.

Sustainable ocean policies balance the living, subsistence and trade needs with the long-term health of the ecosystem itself, the Canadian Coalition for Ocean Science said in a 2020 letter, published by the Canadian Commission for UNESCO.

The best understanding of the ocean by all Canadians is at the center of the future man and planetary welfare, concluded the authors.

Canadians across the country should seek sustainable ocean policies that will allow this country to play a key role in protecting the Earth’s vast heart.

Shawn McCarthy writes about energy and climate change, and is a senior advisor to the Sussex Strategy Group. He is also chair of the Canadian Committee on World Press Freedom.

The views, opinions and attitudes expressed by all iPolitics columnists and contributors are solely those of the authors. They do not naturally or expressly reflect the views, opinions and / or positions of iPolitics.

More from iPolitics