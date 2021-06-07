International
Committed to adhering to new IT rules: Twitter | Latest India News
New Delhi: Social media company Twitter has told the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) that it is determined to comply with all clauses of the mediation guidelines and asked for a week, officials familiar with the matter said. issues on Monday, days after the government issued an ultimatum to the company.
The government on Saturday said Twitter would have to face unintended consequences that could include the loss of legal protection from criminal liability for user content if it does not comply with the new digital content rules.
The company noted that there were some difficulties in scheduling appointments for some key personnel and asked for several weeks to comply with most of the provisions, while saying it would implement all the provisions as soon as possible, a ministry official said. , who asked not to be mentioned.
The official added that the platform has also informed the ministry that it is seeking to set up an on-site office, as required by new rules requiring a physical address for key social media brokers, or companies running networks with more than 5 million users. registered from India.
The Information Technology Rules (Mediation Guidelines and Digital Media Code of Ethics), 2021, were announced in February, with all its clauses coming into force on 25 May. These guidelines require digital companies such as Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook to change the way they handle content, appoint nodal officials for compliance and grievance redress, and adopt features such as message tracking and voluntary user verification.
Twitter said in a statement Monday that the company is making every effort to meet the new guidelines while continuing a constructive dialogue with the government. Twitter has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving in the vital public conversation that takes place in the service, said a Twitter spokesperson, adding, We have assured the Government of India that Twitter is making every effort to meet the new guidelines and a summary of our progress is properly shared.
There have been several instances of confrontation between the US-based company and the government of India, particularly over governments containing removal orders and Twitters actions against prominent people affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party for violating its terms of use.
Against this backdrop, new IT rules hardened the stance last month, with the microblogging website previously demanding more time to meet, raising concerns over essential elements of the norms and highlighting potential threats to employee safety. her after a visit by Delhi Police in the same month.
Our goal was always clear: the company is free to do business in India, but must abide by the law of the land, said the official mentioned above. The ministry previously echoed this sentiment when it said, Let alone actively creating such a mechanism, Twitter Inc. is in the infamous refusal group to do so even when mandated by law.
The Hindustan Times reported on May 29 that other key social media brokers with 5 million or more users, such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Google, have shared details with the ministry.
Under criticism in recent months, the government has claimed that new IT rules make companies more accountable for online content posted on their websites and protect users from abuse. But companies, some experts and opposition parties believe the norms could have an impact on the right to free speech and privacy.
WhatsApp has challenged the rules in Delhi High Court, calling it unconstitutional and a threat to the fundamental rights of Indians.
