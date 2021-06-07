International
SC seeks data on Covid orphans from Delhi, Bengal | Latest India News
The Supreme Court on Monday told the governments of Delhi and West Bengal to share full information about the number of orphans and children in need who were abandoned or lost their only parent during the Covid-19 pandemic since April 2020.
A spreadsheet submitted to the Court by the National Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (NCPCR) contained a list of 30,071 children in all union states / territories who lost one or both parents between 1 April 2020 and 5 April. June 2020. Delhi reported extremely low figures of five orphans and 12 children who lost either parent. The figure was even lower in West Bengal with only three orphans and eight children losing one of their parents. This information was listed by relevant district or state level officials on the NCPCR Bal Swaraj portal.
The Bal Swaraj portal requires states to provide information about orphans, abandoned children or those in need of care and protection due to the loss of a parent or guardian in six stages.
Advocate General (ASG) PM Nataraj, who is appearing for the NCPCR, singled out Delhi and West Bengal and said, “We are concerned about these two countries / UT as they are not cooperating at all in filling in the data on our portal.” The rest of the states / UTs are reasonable in their figures.
If the information is not provided to the NCPCR, ongoing monitoring of these children becomes difficult, the law officer said.
The concern expressed by ASG was evident. The death toll due to Covid-19 in West Bengal has already exceeded 16,000 and in Delhi, in just two months (April-May 2021), there were over 13,000 deaths.
The figures also appeared extremely low in court, which sought an explanation from both governments. A bench of directors L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose said Delhi could not be similar to Andaman and Nicobar Islands or a state like Sikkim. How do you explain your figures? The court addressed this question to the West Bengal government, also seeking an explanation.
Attorney Chirag Shroff filed for Delhi informed the Court that these data were provided by the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) where children in need of care and protection (CNCP) (including orphans and abandoned children) should be produced. Shroff said, In the last 15 days, we have written to all departments and police to secure the data. In other states, district magistrates provide this information directly.
Stoli told the Delhi government to upload the information more quickly on the NCPCR website and reach out to children providing for their immediate needs. States have set up Special Task Forces that have people from the local administration and police at the district level to identify these children. Do the same in Delhi, added the bench.
West Bengal was represented by lawyer Sayandeep Pahari. Pahari said state officials were confused whether the information requested belonged to children affected by Covid-19 or the CNCP under the Juvenile Justice Act. Do not take refuge in confusion, replied the jeweler, adding, If all the states have uploaded information according to our order of June 1, how can it be that West Bengal just does not understand. The court instructed the state to immediately upload the data to the NCPCR portal.
On June 1, the court had ordered the Center to provide details about the PM CARES scheme for Children announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see children left poor or without care during the Covid-19 pandemic. The center informed the court that the modalities of implementing the scheme are being elaborated and requested further time. Stoli heard amicus curiae lawyer Gaurav Agrawal and state governments for immediate instructions to be issued to meet the needs of children affected by the pandemic. An order in this regard is expected to be approved on Tuesday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]