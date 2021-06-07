SC seeks data on Covid orphans from Delhi, Bengal | Latest India News

The Supreme Court on Monday told the governments of Delhi and West Bengal to share full information about the number of orphans and children in need who were abandoned or lost their only parent during the Covid-19 pandemic since April 2020.

A spreadsheet submitted to the Court by the National Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (NCPCR) contained a list of 30,071 children in all union states / territories who lost one or both parents between 1 April 2020 and 5 April. June 2020. Delhi reported extremely low figures of five orphans and 12 children who lost either parent. The figure was even lower in West Bengal with only three orphans and eight children losing one of their parents. This information was listed by relevant district or state level officials on the NCPCR Bal Swaraj portal.

The Bal Swaraj portal requires states to provide information about orphans, abandoned children or those in need of care and protection due to the loss of a parent or guardian in six stages.

Advocate General (ASG) PM Nataraj, who is appearing for the NCPCR, singled out Delhi and West Bengal and said, “We are concerned about these two countries / UT as they are not cooperating at all in filling in the data on our portal.” The rest of the states / UTs are reasonable in their figures.

If the information is not provided to the NCPCR, ongoing monitoring of these children becomes difficult, the law officer said.

The concern expressed by ASG was evident. The death toll due to Covid-19 in West Bengal has already exceeded 16,000 and in Delhi, in just two months (April-May 2021), there were over 13,000 deaths.

The figures also appeared extremely low in court, which sought an explanation from both governments. A bench of directors L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose said Delhi could not be similar to Andaman and Nicobar Islands or a state like Sikkim. How do you explain your figures? The court addressed this question to the West Bengal government, also seeking an explanation.

Attorney Chirag Shroff filed for Delhi informed the Court that these data were provided by the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) where children in need of care and protection (CNCP) (including orphans and abandoned children) should be produced. Shroff said, In the last 15 days, we have written to all departments and police to secure the data. In other states, district magistrates provide this information directly.

Stoli told the Delhi government to upload the information more quickly on the NCPCR website and reach out to children providing for their immediate needs. States have set up Special Task Forces that have people from the local administration and police at the district level to identify these children. Do the same in Delhi, added the bench.

West Bengal was represented by lawyer Sayandeep Pahari. Pahari said state officials were confused whether the information requested belonged to children affected by Covid-19 or the CNCP under the Juvenile Justice Act. Do not take refuge in confusion, replied the jeweler, adding, If all the states have uploaded information according to our order of June 1, how can it be that West Bengal just does not understand. The court instructed the state to immediately upload the data to the NCPCR portal.

On June 1, the court had ordered the Center to provide details about the PM CARES scheme for Children announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see children left poor or without care during the Covid-19 pandemic. The center informed the court that the modalities of implementing the scheme are being elaborated and requested further time. Stoli heard amicus curiae lawyer Gaurav Agrawal and state governments for immediate instructions to be issued to meet the needs of children affected by the pandemic. An order in this regard is expected to be approved on Tuesday.