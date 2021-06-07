Jeff Bezos will fly into space next month – Top International News





1. Fear of taxes stops the American market from gathering U.S. markets returned volatile near their all-time highs after fears of high taxation by foreign governments on U.S. companies were introduced. The G7 countries have agreed on a joint tax deal, which aims to reduce money laundering by big corporations like Apple from the US to tax haven countries like Ireland. Stoxx Europe is up 0.21% Dow Jones is down 0.21% NASDAQ is down 0.56% 2 Chinas may show trade surplus with US jumps 13% China’s trade surplus with the United States stood at Rs 2,31,584 crop in May, up 13 percent from’s 2.04,840 crop in April. After Biden started as President of America, China engaged more in trade and the surplus for the first 5 months of 2021 is at Rs 16,97,894. 3 Tesla Cancels Production of the Wider S Plaid + Model Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday the cancellation of production of his longer-range Model S Plaid +. The model that will not be launched yet was expected to be Tesla’s tallest model with a distance of 836 km. More details will be available from an event on June 10th. Tesla shares are down 2.5%. 4. The Dave Application Becomes Ready To Make Public Dave is an app used by Americans to evade billions of dollars in overdraft fees charged by traditional banks. On Monday, it announced plans to go public through a merger with a whitewashed firm sponsored by investment firm Victory Park Capital, valuing the banking application at Rs 29,133 cores 5. Amazon founder ready for space travel next month Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Monday that he and his brother Mark will fly on the first crew flight from his rocket company Blue Origin next month. The Blue Origin spacecraft has undergone 15 test flights, but none of them had any passengers on board. 6. Brazilian banks face declining profitability in 2020 According to a central bank report on the banking system on Monday, Brazilian banks have seen a significant decline in profitability in 2020. The major banks, Itau, Bradesco, Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal, accounted for 77.6% of total assets in December 2020, from 81% a year ago. 7. Flipkart Get ready to raise Rs 22,000 Flipkart, owned by Walmart, is planning to raise $ 3 billion (Rs 22,000 s) from investors, including SoftBank Group and some sovereign wealth funds, according to sources. Flipkart plans to raise additional capital ahead of an IPO for next year. This fundraiser could come as a threat to competitors including Amazon India and Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Retail. 8. Crude oil prices weaken; Showing Bearish Signs Crude oil cooled from its high of $ 72 / barrel as oversupply concerns began to emerge. According to Bloomberg, 5 oil tankers carrying about 6 million barrels of North Sea crude oil have sailed to European shores for 3 weeks. The rise in floating barrels is said to be a sign of weak demand, especially from Covid-hit Asia. Supply is also expected to increase, with a main pipeline to complete maintenance by mid-June. 9. The SEC is concerned with the acceptance of cryptocurrencies by Tesla The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is said to be concerned if Tesla accepts cryptocurrencies for payment on its machines. Electric car maker Tesla had said it would accept Bitcoin as payment in February. But on May 12, CEO Elon Musk said the company would no longer accept Bitcoin for car purchases, talking about emissions concerns over the use of fossil fuels to undermine the cryptocurrency. Yesterday, the hacker group Anonymous had threatened Elon Musk for his tweets alleging manipulation of crypto markets. The SEC acts as the Board of Securities Exchanges of India (SEBI). 10. Janet Yellen says high interest rates are not a problem US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said President Joe Biden needs to move forward with his $ 4 trillion spending plans, even if it triggers higher inflation and higher interest rates. “If we were to end up with a slightly higher interest rate environment, it would actually be a plus for the society view and the Feds view,” Yellen said in an interview after the G7 summit.

