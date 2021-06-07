Hancock says shocks prevent almost all Delta variants from needing hospital care

Only 2 per cent of those hospitalized in England with the Delta variant of the coronavirus first identified in India had received both doses of a vaccine, the government revealed on Monday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons that of the 12,383 Delta variants registered as of June 3, 126 were in hospital, or just 1 percent. Of those admitted, 83 were unvaccinated, 28 had received a stroke and only three had both doses. “The blows are working,” Hancock said.

The small number of those suffering from serious illness even after being completely inoculated highlighted the effectiveness of the vaccines despite the increased transmissibility of the Delta type, which Hancock confirmed was at least 40 percent higher than the previously prevailing Alpha type.

Figures suggest that two doses of a vaccine are about 95 percent effective in preventing Delta variant hospital admission, although the exact figure may be slightly higher or lower depending on the other characteristics of those who have and have not been injured.

The low level of hospitalizations will raise ministers’ hopes that the June 21 easing of remaining blockade restrictions in England will move forward, despite an increase in cases in recent days. However, some ministers remain concerned that a two-week delay until July 5 will be required to achieve a higher level of vaccinations.

“We all need to make sure of this, because it shows that those vaccinated groups that previously made up the vast majority of hospitalizations are in the minority,” Hancock said. “We know the vaccine is breaking the link between infections, hospitalizations and deaths.”

Downing Street said the decision whether relief could continue on June 21 depends on “essential” vaccination records if the shocks had severed the connection. “We are focused on data, not dates, and making sure we have the right information,” said Number 10.

Hancock also announced that the strikes would begin for the 25- to 29-year-olds on Tuesday and that the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee was asked to provide clinical advice on vaccinating 12- to 17-year-olds.

On Thursday, the Sage government committee will review new data. On Friday, the Advisory Group on New and New Virus Threats (Nervtag) will convene, before ministers are informed about opportunities at the table for June 21st.

Two scientists advising the government, speaking to the Financial Times on condition of anonymity, warned against lifting all non-pharmaceutical interventions on June 21st. They said mass indoor rallies, such as nightclubs, would be particularly dangerous.

“We need to buy time to vaccinate more people and gather information about the severity of the disease from the Delta variant,” said one councilor, adding that a delay until the end of July when schools close for summer vacations would be “sensitive” to maintain levels of social mixing at bay.

The other scientist told FT that while some non-pharmaceutical interventions “may remain in July”, they are unlikely to “slip further”. “If we do not do it in the next two months,” they asked, “when will we have the confidence to do it?”

“Many people are at the peak of their immunity. . . “And we are entering a time when the spread of the virus is less favorable due to the weather, so once the window opens to ease the blockage, we should seize the opportunity,” they said.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, who represents leaders across the health service, warned that small increases in the number of Covid-19 patients could hamper efforts to address the remaining number of elective surgeries that have been created during the pandemic.

But he added that this “exchange policy” should not “pay” for hopes of unlocking on June 21st. Instead, he called on policymakers to “remove the pretense” that any June 21 relaxation would be “risk-free and without consequences.”