Boris Johnson joins Oliver Dowden in ECB criticism of Ollie Robinson | England cricket team

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the Minister of Sports, Oliver Dowden, have criticized both the decisions of the Cricket Boards of England and Wales to suspend player Ollie Robinson from international cricket while conducting an investigation into offensive historical tweets published in 2012 and 2013, with Dowden insisting the move was over.

Robinson excelled in his first Englands Test debut against New Zealand, which ended in a draw on Sunday, taking seven wickets and scoring 42 in the early days, a good total just by centurion Rory Burns. His performance was increasingly impressive as it was played amid controversy sparked by tweets, which were rediscovered and widely circulated as the game progressed on opening day. His suspension was announced Sunday night, excluding him from the second game which starts in Birmingham on Thursday, and potentially further.

Ollie Robinsons’s tweets were offensive and wrong, Dowden wrote on Twitter. They are also a decade old and written by a teenager. The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologized. The ECB has gone overboard by suspending it and needs to think again.

A spokesman for the prime minister made it clear that the prime minister is a supporter of Dowdens’s stance. As he determined, these were comments made more than a decade ago written by someone as a teenager and for which they rightly apologized, they said. The spokesman also refused to criticize those Englands football team fans who rubbed the players for getting the knee in front of the last friendlies, insisting that he respect the rights of those who want to protest peacefully this way.

Dowden, secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sports, was a critic of many of the aftermath of the black life protests last year, particularly the removal of statues of slave traders, and wrote to the publicly funded museum last year. passed to make it clear that he expected their approach to disputed inheritance issues to be consistent with the position of governments. He also disagreed with the BBC’s decision to remove from his iPlayer broadcast service the comedy show Little Britain, from which creators David Walliams and Matt Lucas have apologized for their portrayal of black characters and others. ethnic.

On Sunday Chris Silverwood, England head coach, said the controversy had been a bleak reminder of the responsibilities we have and that it was impossible to remove the tweets simply because of the time that has passed since their publication. We are now in that position [of being in the public eye], he said. There may be further shame ahead for Silverwood and his allegations, with Wisden Publications an anonymous racially abusive tweet sent by a member of the current England team when they were 16 years old.

We all get things wrong sometimes, Silverwood said. What we do and how we act. The will of both professional and staff cricketers is to make it an inclusive environment. We need to learn how to do it, and make this game available to everyone.

It was Silverwood who had to inform Robinson as he left the field last Wednesday, about the unintended impact his tweets had made. He said the 27-year-old had been devastated, embarrassed and very remorseful.

It was very frustrating, Silverwood said. What should have been one of the biggest days of Ollies career did not end well for her. It was disappointing for the group. He showed a lot of remorse, he apologized publicly, he apologized in the locker room. I think it was a really big lesson for him. The big thing for all of us is education.

Probationary Michael Carberry, who played six games for England between 2010 and 2014, criticized the politicians’ intervention. I think Oliver Dowden should come and spend a day with me and live a day in my shoes, and a day in the shoes of most BAME community people, and actually speak from a place of facts and reason, he told Sky Sports News.

Carberry, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “I do not believe this is a problem where you can rehabilitate someone. If it were up to me Ollie Robinson would not be playing Test cricket. Robinson talked about his education, but what is he talking about? I would be very interested to know. I am a black man and have never needed any education to talk to my white friends.

Robinsons’ suspension will continue until a disciplinary investigation is completed, although he remains free to play for Sussex. It is still unclear who should do the investigation, which depends on the status of the players’ contracts when the tweets were published: if he was contracted with Kent, his first county party, the Cricket Discipline Commission will be involved and whether he was outside the contract it will remain in the hands of the integrity department of the ECB.