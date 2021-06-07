Australian airline Qantas ‘concerned’ by reports of gang infiltration, drug trafficking





Australian airline Qantas has said it was “disturbed” after learning reports that organized crime has infiltrated companies to support drug trafficking efforts. Reports from local newspapers and “60 Minutes” claimed that a subsidiary of the Comanchero “biki” (or motorcycle) gang was working as Qanta manager at Sydney Airport, allowing it to recruit criminals and boost narcotics import activities. . The news reports were based on an operation codenamed Project Brunello, which linked about 150 Qanta employees to criminal activity, according to the BBC. CHINA REJECTS TORTURE APPLICATION AT AUSTRALIAN WRITER’S TRIAL Those who are informed about this issue can not speak publicly about related details, but Citoi Sydney Morning Herald a source who described the issue as “serious” and represented “a very high threat to the Australian border”. The activity could be linked to a group of nine men involved in a criminal syndicate dubbed by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) as the “Aussie Cartel” a group potentially responsible for about a third of Australia’s drug imports. Potential members include a Hells Angels boss living between Greece and the UAE, a Triad-related figure and citizens from Dubai, Lebanon and Turkey. MEXICO INTERMEDIATE ELECTIONS LOOK AT THE PRESIDENT OF GR Qantas Group security chief Luke Bramah said that “since we follow all government verification procedures, we consider these allegations to be disturbing”. “We have not been advised of any ongoing investigation of Qantas Group employees involved in organized crime,” read a statement from Bramah. “If concerns arise about any of our employees, we will actively support their investigation and take appropriate action.” Criminal activity may have reached about $ 1.5 billion AUD ($ 1.16 billion) in drugs smuggled across the Australian border annually, VICE reports. COLLECTION OF TRAINS TO PAKISTAN: 2 TRAINING KILLINGS AT LEAST 25 “They share supply routes, they share logistics supply chains,” said commission chief executive Michael Phelan. “They share the door or the road to Australia. They share any corrupt network they may have here to exchange information with each other.” “I’m not interested in playing honestly either,” Phelan added. “Absolutely, we were shooting them and we do not apologize for that.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION Phelan explained that the commission, working with federal police and agencies across Australia, will seek innovative means of locating and apprehending suspects, including one-time extradition arrangements and targeting known family members or associates in Australia who help the cartel.

