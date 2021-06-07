Medicines dry up as black mushroom cases freeze, Bihar says wait until Tuesday





Bihar confirmed that there have been more than 400 Black Fungal infections. (Representative) New Delhi: Cases of Rapidly Growing Black Fungi in Bihar, the state government has not sent anti-fungal injection supplies to over 300 patients admitted to various Patna hospitals for two consecutive days. With supplies for Saturday also being fragmented, state hospitals are missing out on Liposomal Amphotericin B injection – the most effective treatment for Black Fungus or Mucormycosis. The state government has assured that supply will resume on Tuesday. Health Minister Mangal Pandey said all hospitals would be provided with much-needed injections on Tuesday, “the central government assured us”. Officials in the state health department said their hands are tied as the central government is the only procurement agency and they are completely dependent on them. The last two premier hospitals in Patna, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, or IGIMS, received the final medicines on Saturday. But the number of vials was limited – well below the demand of 200 plus patients admitted to both hospitals. Patna AIIMS – which operated on more than 60 Black Fungus patients – and has 110 patients now admitted, needs at least 700 vials a day. But literally without a supply of injections, hospital authorities said it was becoming increasingly difficult for them to continue treatment. Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Patna AIIMS nodal officer, said, “We are operating regularly and do not deny any patient proper care. We have placed them in Posaconazole tablets, which is a gap adjustment. Patients’ healing will be quite slow “. Bihar IGIMS state hospital received 156 cases of Black Fungi. Of those, 102 patients are still admitted and the hospital’s Chief Medical Inspector Dr Manish Mandal said they need 500 vials a day. IGIMS, which has performed 78 surgeries so Black Fungus patients so far, say they find it difficult to manage the situation.

Even with the normal dose of Amphotericin B the effect starts to appear only after 72 hours, doctors said. On Monday, the state government provided them with 1,100 Posaconazole tablets, which doctors said is a stoppage deal. Cases of Black Fungus began to rise in Bihar on May 15, and the state government confirmed that there had been more than 400 infections. So far, more than 45 people have died from the disease.

The lack of beds and medical equipment led both Patna hospitals to a tail when they tried to accommodate patients.

