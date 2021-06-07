The “despised” burning of LGBT Pride flags in Waterford

Police are investigating after Pride flags were lowered and burned Sunday night in Waterford City.

The rainbow flags were destroyed approximately 48 hours after they were hoisted outside the Menapia building at The Mall in Waterford City on June 4 to mark the start of the second annual Dise Pride event, a celebration of the LGBT community.

Damien Geoghegan, Mayor of Waterford, criticized the incident on social media Monday morning: I’m sure you are aware by now that June is Pride Gay month.

People often ask: ‘Why does Pride happen?’, ” Why is Pride celebrated? ‘

That is why

Last night in Waterford someone tried to lower the Flags of Pride from their spears at The Mall. They then proceeded to set the fire and burn it on a cinder.

I will not back down and my goal is to replace those flags and show that Waterford is a warm and inclusive place. I’m sure the vast majority of people in Waterford will be disgusted by this heinous act.

People often ask Why does pride develop?

That is why

Someone lowered the Flags of Pride overnight and burned them. Most people in Waterford will be disgusted by this act.

I will not back down and my goal is to replace those flags. Waterford is a warm / inclusive place pic.twitter.com/yZzeFiEwnj Mayor Damien Geoghegan (@damiengeoghegan) June 7, 2021

Geoghegan told the local radio station WLRFMmonday: The Waterford Guard is investigating him now believe they have CCTV images of him.

Guard members were actually present for the flags that were raised last Friday and have given their full support to the Pride flag initiative. “

Geoghan was ready on Friday to oversee the raising of the flags. He said on June 4: “Glad to once again wave the Flag of Pride at the Dungarvan Civil Offices and at The Mall, Waterford to mark Pride Gay Month.

“It is important to show support and solidarity with the LGBTQI Community and to show that Waterford is a welcoming and inclusive country.

“This is the second year that Ive made the decision as Mayor to wave the Pride Flag to mark Pride Month, and I sincerely hope that every Mayor who will attend will continue with this practice.”

Glad to once again fly The # Pride Flag at both Dungarvan Civil Offices & at The Mall, Waterford to mark # Pride months. It is important to show support and solidarity with the LGBTQI Community, and to show it # Waterford it is both a welcoming and inclusive place.# Krenaria2021 pic.twitter.com/O5JOJcYdLz Mayor Damien Geoghegan (@damiengeoghegan) June 4, 2021

The punishable act took place at the culmination of the annual Second Pride, a nonprofit organization, led by Waterford City-based community volunteers that celebrates Waterford’s inclusion and diversity and promotes the Irish city as a safe haven for all.

This year’s event, which was mostly virtual, featured a mix of speakers, seminars and shows, as well as an online film festival, Queer Vision.

On Monday, the organizers of Pride of Illness said on social media: “After the overwhelmingly positive response received over Pride of the Dise – Weekend at the Waterford Pride Festival it is very depressing to see this happen.

“We hope the Waterford LGBTQAI + community stays together and will continue to be visible in the face of this hatred.

“We will work with our community partners, our council supporters and the Guard to build a safe Waterford where such things do not happen.

“This is a clear reminder of why we celebrate Pride, and shows how important Disease Community’s Pride is to Waterford County.

“It shows the exact reason why we should have Pride at Waterford and a clear reminder why Pride Month is still needed.

“So we will continue to raise our rainbow flags and not let that stop us from throwing a lot of pride parades in County Waterford. If there is anything, they will only get bigger and better.”