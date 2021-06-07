“People are dying, Joe”: Critics call Biden’s vaccine distribution plan “sadly inadequate”

White HouseannouncedOn Thursday its plan to donate 25 million overdoses of Covid-19 vaccines to other progressive nations plansdescribedas an “inappropriate” response to the ongoing pandemic, urging the Biden administration to invest $ 25 billion to boost global vaccine production.

According toitAssociated Press, The US “aims to distribute 80 million global doses by the end of June, mostly through COVAX”, the United Nations-supported program for the global distribution of vaccines. “Of the first 25 million doses, the White House said about 19 million would go to COVAX,” with the remaining 6 million headed to “US allies and partners.”

“The donation of these few doses is welcome, but profoundly insufficient, and no substitute for a scale and urgency plan to end the pandemic,” said Peter Maybarduk, director of the Citizens’ Drug Access program.saidin a statement. “The United States needs to do more, much more.”

PrEP4All, an organization of people who have been personally affected by the HIV epidemic and are fighting for universal access to life-saving medicines,recalledPresident Joe Biden that “people are dying.”

While the virus hasofficiallytook the lives of nearly 3.7 million people so far worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO)ratedrecently that the actual death toll from Covid-19 is between six to eight million people.

Although there are billions of dollars that could be used to increase vaccine production and increase the rate of inoculation worldwide, the Biden administration “has barely used any of them,” PrEP4All said.

Maybarduk agreed. “The U.S. contribution to global vaccines has been inadequate to date,” he said. “Every day of delay means more lives lost.”

ProgressivespraisedBidenlast months after he approved the India-South Africa-led movement in the World Trade Organization (WTO) to suspend patents related to the Big Pharma coronavirus for the duration of the pandemic.

While Biden on Thursdayyou againhis support for temporarily waiving intellectual property barriers to increase production of tests, treatments and vaccines, the proposal to waive the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) is still developingtrappedfrom a number of predominantly rich countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and members of the European Union.

At the same time that Canada, the UK and the EU are artificially suppressing the global supply of vaccines fromopposinggiving up TRIPS, these rich countries have “signed agreements for thousands of millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines and promoters over the next two years”,The Wall Street JournalreportedWednesday

Meanwhile, poor nations desperately searching for life-saving shots have beentold to relyin COVAX which depends on donations from the same countries amassing sufficient doses to last until 2023 even though public health advocates haveHe stressedthat the UN-backed program is incapable of meeting global needs.

“The idea of ​​tackling this pandemic from a mix of rich country charity and corporate goodwill is such nonsense,” said Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice UK.saidin response to news about the latest recurrence of vaccine collection.

Currently, of the more than two billion shots fired worldwide, only 0.3% have gone to people living in low- and middle-income countries, with people in high- and middle-income countries who take 85% of doses,according toofNew York Times. The vaccination rate in North America (62%) and Europe (49%) is much higher than in South America (29%), Asia (24%), Oceania (13%) and Africa (2.5%).

This manifestation of global inequality, which critics have called the “apartheid vaccine,” hasintensifiedthe spread of Covid-19, particularly in South Asia, Latin America andAfricaIf current trends continue, expertssay, most people in South Global will not be vaccinated until 2024, which gives the virus more chances to mutate, endangering the lives and livelihoods of millions of people everywhere.

To avoid such a deadly delay, Maybarduk said, “The White House needs to quickly specify ambitious global production targets and help lead the international community in supporting vaccine production.”

Welcoming Biden’s decision on Thursday to raise the ratings of the Defense Production Act for some vaccines, Maybarduk said “the Biden administration is at least getting out of the way of global growth”.

“Now we need the Biden administration to use similar powers to speed up the supply of raw materials worldwide,” he added.

likeCommon Rendershas reported, there is a coalition of more than 60 progressive advocacy groups, led by the Public CitizencallBiden to create a global vaccine production program to end the Covid-19 pandemic and prepare for them in the future.

Last week, Public Citizenoutlinedas an investment of just $ 25 billion about 3% of what the U.S. spends on its military each year would be enough to set up regional manufacturing centers to produce eight billion doses of coronavirus vaccines in less than a year.

“The U.S. government,” Maybarduk said Thursday, “should invest $ 25 billion in the emergency production of public vaccines in countries around the world to make eight billion doses of mRNA vaccine in one year and share those vaccine prescriptions with the world.” . “